Tigers' Eduardo Rodriguez Says Rejecting Trade Was 'Nothing Against the Dodgers'

Justin Berl/Getty Images

Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Eduardo Rodriguez, who recently used his no-trade clause to block a potential deal to the Los Angeles Dodgers, explained to reporters why he made that decision.

Jason Beck of MLB.com relayed some quotes after Rodriguez threw six innings of two-run ball in a 6-3 road win over the Pittsburgh Pirates on Wednesday.

Rodriguez signed a five-year, $77 million contract with the Tigers before the 2022 season. He holds an opt-out after the 2023 campaign but can also make $49 million on the remainder of his deal should he choose to stay in Detroit after this year.

Tigers president of baseball operations Scott Harris made it clear that Rodriguez "shouldn't be the villain" for invoking his no-trade clause.

"We had steady communication throughout," Harris said, per Cody Stavenhagen of The Athletic. "And at the end of the day, Eduardo wasn't comfortable with the deal as it was presented to him. That's his right. He's earned that right. … He shouldn't be the villain in any of this stuff. He earned that right with the performance he's had throughout his career, and we respect that right."

Ultimately, all sides moved on. Rodriguez remains a Tiger with a choice to make this offseason on whether to enter free agency or stay in Detroit. For now, he's excelled with the Tigers to the tune of a 7-5 record, a 2.96 ERA and 101 strikeouts this season.

Despite the Tigers sporting a 48-60 record, they still have a remote chance at making the playoffs by virtue of sitting seven games behind the AL Central-leading Minnesota Twins.

The Dodgers still were able to upgrade the pitching staff despite not landing Rodriguez, adding Lance Lynn and Joe Kelly from the Chicago White Sox and Ryan Yarbrough via the Kansas City Royals. They entered Wednesday sitting first in the NL West with a 60-45 record.