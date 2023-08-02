X

    Tigers' Eduardo Rodriguez Says Rejecting Trade Was 'Nothing Against the Dodgers'

    Paul KasabianFeatured Columnist IIAugust 2, 2023

    PITTSBURGH, PENNSYLVANIA - AUGUST 2: Eduardo Rodriguez #57 of the Detroit Tigers deliver a pitch in the first inning during the game against the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park on August 2, 2023 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Justin Berl/Getty Images)
    Justin Berl/Getty Images

    Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Eduardo Rodriguez, who recently used his no-trade clause to block a potential deal to the Los Angeles Dodgers, explained to reporters why he made that decision.

    Jason Beck of MLB.com relayed some quotes after Rodriguez threw six innings of two-run ball in a 6-3 road win over the Pittsburgh Pirates on Wednesday.

    Jason Beck @beckjason

    Rodriguez didn't go into details on nixing deal. "I didn't feel really comfortable with it, and I decided to stay here. It's nothing against the Dodgers. They're a really good team over there. I'm just thinking about my future and my family, and I took the decision to stay here."

    Jason Beck @beckjason

    Eduardo Rodriguez: "If I had a magic ball and I could tell you the future, I'd probably tell you right away. But right now I'm here. I'm with this organization and I signed here for a long time to stay here. I feel happy with everything. My family feels happy in Detroit."

    Jason Beck @beckjason

    Rodriguez: "It's nothing against the Dodgers or the West Coast or whatever. It's just about the details to go out there and where my family is. My future is where they're happy and I'm happy and that's why I decided to stay here. It has nothing to do with the Dodgers."

    Rodriguez signed a five-year, $77 million contract with the Tigers before the 2022 season. He holds an opt-out after the 2023 campaign but can also make $49 million on the remainder of his deal should he choose to stay in Detroit after this year.

    Tigers president of baseball operations Scott Harris made it clear that Rodriguez "shouldn't be the villain" for invoking his no-trade clause.

    "We had steady communication throughout," Harris said, per Cody Stavenhagen of The Athletic. "And at the end of the day, Eduardo wasn't comfortable with the deal as it was presented to him. That's his right. He's earned that right. … He shouldn't be the villain in any of this stuff. He earned that right with the performance he's had throughout his career, and we respect that right."

    Ultimately, all sides moved on. Rodriguez remains a Tiger with a choice to make this offseason on whether to enter free agency or stay in Detroit. For now, he's excelled with the Tigers to the tune of a 7-5 record, a 2.96 ERA and 101 strikeouts this season.

    Despite the Tigers sporting a 48-60 record, they still have a remote chance at making the playoffs by virtue of sitting seven games behind the AL Central-leading Minnesota Twins.

    The Dodgers still were able to upgrade the pitching staff despite not landing Rodriguez, adding Lance Lynn and Joe Kelly from the Chicago White Sox and Ryan Yarbrough via the Kansas City Royals. They entered Wednesday sitting first in the NL West with a 60-45 record.