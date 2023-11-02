Jayson Tatum, Celtics Astound NBA Fans as Team Scores 155 Points in Win vs. Pacers

Brian Babineau/NBAE via Getty Images

The Boston Celtics delivered the first true blowout of the 2023-24 NBA season as they dropped 155 points in a victory over the Indiana Pacers.

All five Celtics starters scored in double figures, and Jayson Tatum led the way with 30 points in just 27 minutes on the floor. He added 12 rebounds for a double-double. Meanwhile, Jaylen Brown and Kristaps Porziņģis combined for 29 points.

Boston as a team shot 56.8 percent from the field and went 20-of-35 on threes.

Here's where the performance stands historically:

The Celtics entered the year as one of the strongest contenders in the Eastern Conference. The addition Porziņģis provided them with additional size and floor-spacing, and so far he has helped the offense reach another level.

Boston's 4-0 start also presents a bit of a contrast from some of its East rivals.