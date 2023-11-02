X

NBA

NEWSSCORESTEAMSRUMORSHIGHLIGHTSFANTASYDRAFTBR Sports on Max

    Jayson Tatum, Celtics Astound NBA Fans as Team Scores 155 Points in Win vs. Pacers

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured Columnist IVNovember 2, 2023

    BOSTON, MA - NOVEMBER 1: Jayson Tatum #0 of the Boston Celtics dribbles the ball during the game against the Indiana Pacers/ on November 1, 2023 at the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2023 NBAE (Photo by Brian Babineau/NBAE via Getty Images)
    Brian Babineau/NBAE via Getty Images

    The Boston Celtics delivered the first true blowout of the 2023-24 NBA season as they dropped 155 points in a victory over the Indiana Pacers.

    All five Celtics starters scored in double figures, and Jayson Tatum led the way with 30 points in just 27 minutes on the floor. He added 12 rebounds for a double-double. Meanwhile, Jaylen Brown and Kristaps Porziņģis combined for 29 points.

    Boston as a team shot 56.8 percent from the field and went 20-of-35 on threes.

    Here's where the performance stands historically:

    Basketball Reference @bball_ref

    1️⃣5️⃣5️⃣ POINTS!<br><br>That's the second most the <a href="https://twitter.com/celtics?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Celtics</a> have ever scored in a game, and the most since 1959. 🤯<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Celtics?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Celtics</a> | <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/DifferentHere?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#DifferentHere</a> <a href="https://t.co/eTZAEX2gRn">https://t.co/eTZAEX2gRn</a>

    Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP

    So, this just happened.<br><br>The Celtics are 4-0 for the first time in 14 years. <a href="https://t.co/Q4JAoZO3m0">pic.twitter.com/Q4JAoZO3m0</a>

    ESPN Stats & Info @ESPNStatsInfo

    The Celtics defeated the Pacers 155-104, their 2nd-most points scored in a game in franchise history (173 points against the Lakers on Feb. 27, 1959).<br><br>Boston has scored 508 points this season, tied for its 2nd most through the first 4 games in franchise history. <a href="https://t.co/unGr3AAig6">pic.twitter.com/unGr3AAig6</a>

    The Celtics entered the year as one of the strongest contenders in the Eastern Conference. The addition Porziņģis provided them with additional size and floor-spacing, and so far he has helped the offense reach another level.

    Erika🍯 @ErikaaLauren

    I love this picture <a href="https://t.co/bcUppJWRGk">pic.twitter.com/bcUppJWRGk</a>

    Chris @reddishbarnes

    It's wild. This offense still looks a little clunky, but already looks better than any other recent Celtics offense

    TatumMuse @TatumMuse

    Celtics' offense is so lethal 😭

    Complex Sports @ComplexSports

    The Pacers against the Celtics tonight <a href="https://t.co/S873wnvk2W">pic.twitter.com/S873wnvk2W</a>

    Boston's 4-0 start also presents a bit of a contrast from some of its East rivals.

    𝙍𝙞𝙡𝙚𝙮 ☘️ @CelticsRiley

    Heat fans are QUIET <a href="https://t.co/v0o7TC0odl">pic.twitter.com/v0o7TC0odl</a>

    𝓖𝓪𝓫𝓮 🍀 @gabe_blessed

    Bucks losing to a play-in team while the Celtics are blowing teams out by 30 😭 <a href="https://t.co/CxE88K29gN">pic.twitter.com/CxE88K29gN</a>

    Jayson Tatum, Celtics Astound NBA Fans as Team Scores 155 Points in Win vs. Pacers
    Video Play Button
    ✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon
    ‏ً @FanMahome

    Celtics thriving &amp; Heat &amp; Bucks in shambles <br><br> <a href="https://t.co/S9241zVfMj">pic.twitter.com/S9241zVfMj</a> <a href="https://t.co/EFVTe0BMLV">https://t.co/EFVTe0BMLV</a>

    Joe Mazzulla's squad will look to make it five straight games with 100-plus points on Saturday against the Brooklyn Nets. Considering Brooklyn is 23rd in defensive rating through four games, the Nets could be in for a long night.