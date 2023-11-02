Jayson Tatum, Celtics Astound NBA Fans as Team Scores 155 Points in Win vs. Pacers

Jayson Tatum, Celtics Astound NBA Fans as Team Scores 155 Points in Win vs. PacersNovember 2, 2023
The Boston Celtics delivered the first true blowout of the 2023-24 NBA season as they dropped 155 points in a victory over the Indiana Pacers.
All five Celtics starters scored in double figures, and Jayson Tatum led the way with 30 points in just 27 minutes on the floor. He added 12 rebounds for a double-double. Meanwhile, Jaylen Brown and Kristaps Porziņģis combined for 29 points.
Boston as a team shot 56.8 percent from the field and went 20-of-35 on threes.
Here's where the performance stands historically:
Basketball Reference @bball_ref
1️⃣5️⃣5️⃣ POINTS!<br><br>That's the second most the <a href="https://twitter.com/celtics?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Celtics</a> have ever scored in a game, and the most since 1959. 🤯<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Celtics?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Celtics</a> | <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/DifferentHere?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#DifferentHere</a> <a href="https://t.co/eTZAEX2gRn">https://t.co/eTZAEX2gRn</a>
ESPN Stats & Info @ESPNStatsInfo
The Celtics defeated the Pacers 155-104, their 2nd-most points scored in a game in franchise history (173 points against the Lakers on Feb. 27, 1959).<br><br>Boston has scored 508 points this season, tied for its 2nd most through the first 4 games in franchise history. <a href="https://t.co/unGr3AAig6">pic.twitter.com/unGr3AAig6</a>
The Celtics entered the year as one of the strongest contenders in the Eastern Conference. The addition Porziņģis provided them with additional size and floor-spacing, and so far he has helped the offense reach another level.
Boston's 4-0 start also presents a bit of a contrast from some of its East rivals.
Joe Mazzulla's squad will look to make it five straight games with 100-plus points on Saturday against the Brooklyn Nets. Considering Brooklyn is 23rd in defensive rating through four games, the Nets could be in for a long night.