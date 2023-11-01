Raiders Interim HC Antonio Pierce Says 'We're Tired of Losing' After McDaniels Exit

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

New Las Vegas Raiders interim head coach Antonio Pierce told reporters on Wednesday that he knows expectations are always high for the organization, and that nobody is pleased with the team's 3-5 start to the season.

"The Raider pride. The commitment to excellence. And making sure our alumni, our fans, and Raider Nation are proud of what they see on the field," he said of those expectations. "We're tired of losing. It's not a good feeling. We're a production-based business."

Pierce discussed his plans with reporters Wednesday:

"I had opportunities to leave and go to other organizations," Pierce added. "I decided not to — the short story is I grew up in Compton, California. I was born a Raider."

"I was born with the Raiders rolling in the Coliseum in L.A.," he continued. "I was rolling with NWA, talking 'Straight Outta Compton,' rocking Raider hats."

Pierce also confirmed that Aidan O'Connell was indeed the starting quarterback going forward over Jimmy Garoppolo and that the change gives Las Vegas "the best chance" to win.

Changing the culture seemed to be an important theme of Pierce's introductory press conference:

The Raiders made wholesale changes late on Tuesday night, firing both head coach Josh McDaniels and general manager Dave Ziegler.

"After much thought about what the Raiders need to move forward, I have decided to part ways with Josh and Dave," owner Mark Davis said in a statement. "I want to thank them both for their hard work and wish them and their families nothing but the best."

McDaniels, 47, was just 9-16 in parts of two seasons as the Raiders' head coach. He's now 20-33 in his NFL head-coaching career.

Davis replaced McDaniels and Ziegler on an interim basis with Pierce at head coach and Champ Kelly at general manager.

"(Antonio and I) are no team no sleep," Ziegler told reporters Wednesday. "We are focused on right now, the players are focused on right now" and not worried about the offseason and the general manager and coaching search."

Additionally, offensive coordinator Mick Lombardi was fired and quarterbacks coach Bo Hardegree was promoted to the role, where he will take over playcalling duties.