Full NBA In-Season Tournament Bracket Predictions

10 of 10

Bart Young/NBAE via Getty Images

Matchup: Boston Celtics vs. Denver Nuggets

Boston and Denver are two high-powered locomotives headed full-steam towards each other in what could be a preview of the 2024 NBA Finals.

While the teams are both loaded with talent, who ultimately wants to win this more?

Nikola Jokić will be the best player on the floor, but he may just view this as an extra day at work given that it counts as Game No. 83. If there was ever an NBA player who wanted to get out of Las Vegas, didn't care about the extra prize money and just wanted to go home, it's Jokić.

This game simply means more for the new-look Celtics, a group that is looking to build as much momentum and chemistry as possible before the real playoffs begin. The Nuggets don't need to win this game to validate their group's success. That was accomplished last June.

Michael Porter Jr. is going to have to guard either Jayson Tatum or Jaylen Brown while Jrue Holiday and Derrick White will make life miserable for Jamal Murray. Even if Jokić puts up a 30-point triple-double, it may not be enough. Making him guard Kristaps Porziņģis all the way out to the three-point line will open things up inside for the Celtics as well.

Boston will win the first ever In-Season Tournament.