    2023 NBA In-Season Tournament Schedule: Matchups, TV Info, Revealed for New Format

    Tyler Conway@@jtylerconwayFeatured Columnist IVAugust 15, 2023

    DENVER, CO - JUNE 1: NBA Commissioner Adam Silver addresses the media prior to Game One of the 2023 NBA Finals on June 1, 2023 at the Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2023 NBAE (Photo by David Dow/NBAE via Getty Images)
    David Dow/NBAE via Getty Images

    The schedule for the inaugural NBA in-season tournament is here.

    The NBA announced the dates for the group stage of games Tuesday during a special edition of ESPN's NBA Today.

    Long one of NBA commissioner Adam Silver's pet projects, the in-season tournament takes its inspiration from European soccer and attempts to provide an added spark to the league's 82-game regular season. While reaction has been polarizing in some circles, Silver has been adamant about new traditions taking time, and he's hopeful the incentives—highlighted by $500,000 per player for the winning team—will be enough to keep games competitive and boost regular-season ratings.

    Here's a look at all of the dates for the group-stage games, along with a reminder about the structure for the new NBA Cup event.

    NBA In-Season Tournament Structure

    • The NBA's 30 teams are broken down into six groups (three from each conference) of five.
    • Each team plays four games in the group stage (two at home, two on the road) against teams within its group. Group-stage games will be held Tuesdays and Fridays in November. 
    • The top team from each group advances to the knockout stage. The best team from each conference to not win their group also advances as a wild card, giving the knockout stage eight teams in total. The 22 teams that do not advance to the knockout stage will have regular-season games added to their schedule to ensure they reach 82 games.
    • Quarterfinals games will take place Dec. 4 and 5, with locations to be determined based on group-stage results. The semifinals (Dec. 7) and finals (Dec. 9) of the event will take place at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. 
    • Each player on the NBA Cup championship team earns $500,000, with $200,000 apiece going to players on the runner-up side.

    NBA In-Season Tournament Group Stage Schedule

    East Group A: Philadelphia 76ers, Cleveland Cavaliers, Atlanta Hawks, Indiana Pacers, Detroit Pistons

    NBA @NBA

    🏆 THE FULL EAST GROUP A SCHEDULE 🏆<br><br>East A group play tips off Friday, November 3rd at 7:00 PM ET!<br><br>For more NBA In-Season Tournament info <br>➡️ <a href="https://t.co/MC7QUx0Bv9">https://t.co/MC7QUx0Bv9</a> <a href="https://t.co/d3714ncd0o">pic.twitter.com/d3714ncd0o</a>

    East Group B: Milwaukee Bucks, New York Knicks, Miami Heat, Washington Wizards, Charlotte Hornets

    NBA @NBA

    🏆 THE FULL EAST GROUP B SCHEDULE 🏆<br><br>East B group play tips off Friday, November 3rd at 7:30 PM ET!<br><br>For more NBA In-Season Tournament info <br>➡️ <a href="https://t.co/MC7QUx0Bv9">https://t.co/MC7QUx0Bv9</a> <a href="https://t.co/yyQ71rR2pJ">pic.twitter.com/yyQ71rR2pJ</a>

    East Group C: Boston Celtics, Brooklyn Nets, Toronto Raptors, Chicago Bulls, Orlando Magic

    NBA @NBA

    🏆 THE FULL EAST GROUP C SCHEDULE 🏆<br><br>East C group play tips off Friday, November 3rd at 8:00 PM ET!<br><br>For more NBA In-Season Tournament info<br>➡️ <a href="https://t.co/MC7QUx0Bv9">https://t.co/MC7QUx0Bv9</a> <a href="https://t.co/0pOTe6JvbI">pic.twitter.com/0pOTe6JvbI</a>

    West Group A: Memphis Grizzlies, Phoenix Suns, Los Angeles Lakers, Utah Jazz, Portland Trail Blazers

    NBA @NBA

    🏆 THE FULL WEST GROUP A SCHEDULE 🏆<br><br>West A group play tips off Friday, November 3rd at 10:00 PM ET!<br><br>For more NBA In-Season Tournament info<br>➡️ <a href="https://t.co/MC7QUx0Bv9">https://t.co/MC7QUx0Bv9</a> <a href="https://t.co/wdd9y3d09M">pic.twitter.com/wdd9y3d09M</a>

    West Group B: Denver Nuggets, Los Angeles Clippers, New Orleans Pelicans, Dallas Mavericks, Houston Rockets

    NBA @NBA

    🏆 THE FULL WEST GROUP B SCHEDULE 🏆<br><br>West B group play tips off Friday, November 3rd at 10:00 PM ET!<br><br>For more NBA In-Season Tournament info<br>➡️ <a href="https://t.co/MC7QUx0Bv9">https://t.co/MC7QUx0Bv9</a> <a href="https://t.co/ih1ugZglX1">pic.twitter.com/ih1ugZglX1</a>

    West Group C: Sacramento Kings, Golden State Warriors, Minnesota Timberwolves, Oklahoma City Thunder, San Antonio Spurs

    Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews

    Full West group C In-Season Tournament schedule: <a href="https://t.co/cxJNfFr8ka">pic.twitter.com/cxJNfFr8ka</a>