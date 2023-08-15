2023 NBA In-Season Tournament Schedule: Matchups, TV Info, Revealed for New Format

David Dow/NBAE via Getty Images

The schedule for the inaugural NBA in-season tournament is here.

The NBA announced the dates for the group stage of games Tuesday during a special edition of ESPN's NBA Today.

Long one of NBA commissioner Adam Silver's pet projects, the in-season tournament takes its inspiration from European soccer and attempts to provide an added spark to the league's 82-game regular season. While reaction has been polarizing in some circles, Silver has been adamant about new traditions taking time, and he's hopeful the incentives—highlighted by $500,000 per player for the winning team—will be enough to keep games competitive and boost regular-season ratings.

Here's a look at all of the dates for the group-stage games, along with a reminder about the structure for the new NBA Cup event.

NBA In-Season Tournament Structure

The NBA's 30 teams are broken down into six groups (three from each conference) of five.

Each team plays four games in the group stage (two at home, two on the road) against teams within its group. Group-stage games will be held Tuesdays and Fridays in November.

The top team from each group advances to the knockout stage. The best team from each conference to not win their group also advances as a wild card, giving the knockout stage eight teams in total. The 22 teams that do not advance to the knockout stage will have regular-season games added to their schedule to ensure they reach 82 games.

Quarterfinals games will take place Dec. 4 and 5, with locations to be determined based on group-stage results. The semifinals (Dec. 7) and finals (Dec. 9) of the event will take place at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Each player on the NBA Cup championship team earns $500,000, with $200,000 apiece going to players on the runner-up side.

NBA In-Season Tournament Group Stage Schedule

East Group A: Philadelphia 76ers, Cleveland Cavaliers, Atlanta Hawks, Indiana Pacers, Detroit Pistons

East Group B: Milwaukee Bucks, New York Knicks, Miami Heat, Washington Wizards, Charlotte Hornets

East Group C: Boston Celtics, Brooklyn Nets, Toronto Raptors, Chicago Bulls, Orlando Magic

West Group A: Memphis Grizzlies, Phoenix Suns, Los Angeles Lakers, Utah Jazz, Portland Trail Blazers

West Group B: Denver Nuggets, Los Angeles Clippers, New Orleans Pelicans, Dallas Mavericks, Houston Rockets

West Group C: Sacramento Kings, Golden State Warriors, Minnesota Timberwolves, Oklahoma City Thunder, San Antonio Spurs