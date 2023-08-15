2023 NBA In-Season Tournament Schedule: Matchups, TV Info, Revealed for New Format

2023 NBA In-Season Tournament Schedule: Matchups, TV Info, Revealed for New FormatAugust 15, 2023
The schedule for the inaugural NBA in-season tournament is here.
The NBA announced the dates for the group stage of games Tuesday during a special edition of ESPN's NBA Today.
Long one of NBA commissioner Adam Silver's pet projects, the in-season tournament takes its inspiration from European soccer and attempts to provide an added spark to the league's 82-game regular season. While reaction has been polarizing in some circles, Silver has been adamant about new traditions taking time, and he's hopeful the incentives—highlighted by $500,000 per player for the winning team—will be enough to keep games competitive and boost regular-season ratings.
Here's a look at all of the dates for the group-stage games, along with a reminder about the structure for the new NBA Cup event.
NBA In-Season Tournament Structure
- The NBA's 30 teams are broken down into six groups (three from each conference) of five.
- Each team plays four games in the group stage (two at home, two on the road) against teams within its group. Group-stage games will be held Tuesdays and Fridays in November.
- The top team from each group advances to the knockout stage. The best team from each conference to not win their group also advances as a wild card, giving the knockout stage eight teams in total. The 22 teams that do not advance to the knockout stage will have regular-season games added to their schedule to ensure they reach 82 games.
- Quarterfinals games will take place Dec. 4 and 5, with locations to be determined based on group-stage results. The semifinals (Dec. 7) and finals (Dec. 9) of the event will take place at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.
- Each player on the NBA Cup championship team earns $500,000, with $200,000 apiece going to players on the runner-up side.
NBA In-Season Tournament Group Stage Schedule
East Group A: Philadelphia 76ers, Cleveland Cavaliers, Atlanta Hawks, Indiana Pacers, Detroit Pistons
East Group B: Milwaukee Bucks, New York Knicks, Miami Heat, Washington Wizards, Charlotte Hornets
East Group C: Boston Celtics, Brooklyn Nets, Toronto Raptors, Chicago Bulls, Orlando Magic
West Group A: Memphis Grizzlies, Phoenix Suns, Los Angeles Lakers, Utah Jazz, Portland Trail Blazers
West Group B: Denver Nuggets, Los Angeles Clippers, New Orleans Pelicans, Dallas Mavericks, Houston Rockets
West Group C: Sacramento Kings, Golden State Warriors, Minnesota Timberwolves, Oklahoma City Thunder, San Antonio Spurs