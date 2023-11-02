Titans vs. Steelers Picks, Lineup Tips for Daily Fantasy DraftKings for TNF

Titans vs. Steelers Picks, Lineup Tips for Daily Fantasy DraftKings for TNFNovember 2, 2023
Tennessee Titans rookie quarterback Will Levis had quite the starting debut in Week 8. In a much-needed victory over the Atlanta Falcons, he finished 19-of-29 for 238 yards and four touchdowns.
Levis has energized the Titans and their fanbase, but now comes the intimidating challenge of playing an aggressive Steelers defense in Pittsburgh in prime time—on a short week, to boot.
Will Levis rise to the challenge and put on another aerial show? In what is likely to be a defensively driven game, are there any viable options for daily fantasy sports (DFS) games?
Let's dive into the matchups and some DFS tips for the Titans-Steelers matchup.
General DFS Tips for TNF
It's looking like we'll see the quarterback matchup of Levis versus Kenny Pickett on Thursday night. Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill is still dealing with an ankle injury, while Pickett plans to play, despite suffering a rib injury on Sunday.
"Pickett tells reporters in the locker room that he is playing on Thursday 'for sure,'" NFL Media's Ian Rapoport posted on X, formerly known as Twitter. "Meanwhile, Titans coach Mike Vrabel says it'll be Will Levis starting for them."
Honestly, we'd avoid playing either quarterback in week-long DFS games. Pickett ($9.2K) is simply too pricey, given the fact that he's only thrown for more than one touchdown one time in his career. Levis ($9.6K) is too risky as a rookie on the road against T.J. Watt and Alex Highsmith.
We'd lean toward Levis in Thursday-only games because of his upside. Steelers safety Minkah Fitzpatrick (hamstring) has already been ruled out, and Pittsburgh has allowed the 18th-most fantasy points to opposing quarterbacks.
The Titans have allowed the 21st-most fantasy points to QB.
We'd avoid Steelers running back Najee Harris at a price point of $7,200. Tennessee has been stout against the run, and Jaylen Warren ($6.4K) has proven to be a more explosive runner for Pittsburgh.
Harris (five receptions in Week 8) does have a decent PPR floor, but Warren (4 catches, 38 scrimmage yards in Week 8) is the better value play.
Derrick Henry is a veritable must-start, even at $11,600. He's going to carry a heavy workload, and the Steelers have allowed the eighth-most fantasy points to opposing RBs.
With Pittsburgh's Pat Freiermuth on injured reserve, there isn't a truly attractive tight end play in this matchup. Tennessee's Chigoziem Okonkwo ($4.2K) is the top option, but he had just four catches and 23 yards in Week 8.
Trust DeAndre Hopkins
Levis' big arm helped DeAndre Hopkins experience a breakout fantasy game in Week 8. The 31-year-old caught four passes for 128 yards and three touchdowns.
With a ferocious pass rush in Levis' face, Hopkins may not have as prolific an outing, but he's the top receiver to trust on Thursday night, even at the hefty price point of $11,200.
Hopkins only caught one pass for 20 yards in Week 7, but this season, he's averaged 4.4 receptions and 72 yards. His floor is too high to ignore, especially with Fitzpatrick out and Pittsburgh allowing the fourth-most fantasy points to opposing receivers this season.
George Pickens ($8.8K), is the second-priciest receiver for Thursday-only games, but he carries plenty of boom-or-bust potential. He did catch a touchdown in Week 8, but that was his only catch of the game, and he's failed to reach 40 receiving yards in three of seven outings.
Hopkins' ceiling is worth the price point too. We saw it against the Falcons, and it won't be a shock to see Levis and Hopkins connect for at least one long strike in Week 9. Managers only spending big on one receiver should target Hopkins.
Consider Tyjae Spears for Flex Value
Managers who want both Hopkins and Pickens in their lineups should consider Titans running back Tyjae Spears as a budget flex option. Spears is firmly behind Henry on Tennessee's depth chart, but he does have upside in this matchup.
The third-round pick out of Tulane has averaged just under three receptions and 57 scrimmage yards over his last four games. Given Pittsburgh's ability to pressure opposing quarterbacks and inability to consistently defend the run, the Titans should take a run-heavy approach, which should mean even more opportunities for the rookie.
The Steelers have allowed 4.5 yards per carry this season.
Spears' point-per-reception (PPR) value gives him a solid floor, and there's a good amount of upside if Tennessee does indeed go run-heavy. His price point comes in at just $5,400.
Titans WR Nick Westbrook-Ikhine ($3.4K), who caught a touchdown in Week 8, is another budget option to consider for the flex.
*Fantasy scoring information from FantasyPros.
