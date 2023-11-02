Titans vs. Steelers Picks, Lineup Tips for Daily Fantasy DraftKings for TNF

1 of 3

Justin K. Aller/Getty Images

It's looking like we'll see the quarterback matchup of Levis versus Kenny Pickett on Thursday night. Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill is still dealing with an ankle injury, while Pickett plans to play, despite suffering a rib injury on Sunday.



"Pickett tells reporters in the locker room that he is playing on Thursday 'for sure,'" NFL Media's Ian Rapoport posted on X, formerly known as Twitter. "Meanwhile, Titans coach Mike Vrabel says it'll be Will Levis starting for them."

Honestly, we'd avoid playing either quarterback in week-long DFS games. Pickett ($9.2K) is simply too pricey, given the fact that he's only thrown for more than one touchdown one time in his career. Levis ($9.6K) is too risky as a rookie on the road against T.J. Watt and Alex Highsmith.



We'd lean toward Levis in Thursday-only games because of his upside. Steelers safety Minkah Fitzpatrick (hamstring) has already been ruled out, and Pittsburgh has allowed the 18th-most fantasy points to opposing quarterbacks.



The Titans have allowed the 21st-most fantasy points to QB.



We'd avoid Steelers running back Najee Harris at a price point of $7,200. Tennessee has been stout against the run, and Jaylen Warren ($6.4K) has proven to be a more explosive runner for Pittsburgh.



Harris (five receptions in Week 8) does have a decent PPR floor, but Warren (4 catches, 38 scrimmage yards in Week 8) is the better value play.



Derrick Henry is a veritable must-start, even at $11,600. He's going to carry a heavy workload, and the Steelers have allowed the eighth-most fantasy points to opposing RBs.

