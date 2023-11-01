Raiders' Garoppolo, 49ers' Kittle Among NFL and USAA Salute to Service Award Nominees

Raiders' Garoppolo, 49ers' Kittle Among NFL and USAA Salute to Service Award NomineesNovember 1, 2023
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle and Los Angeles Rams wide receiver are among the 32 nominees for the 2023 NFL Salute to Service award presented by USAA.
The NFL announced the nominees Wednesday, with one coming from each team. Here is a look at the entire list of honorees, which includes current players, team legends and other team employees.
- Arizona Cardinals: LB Dennis Gardeck
- Atlanta Falcons: head coach Arthur Smith
- Baltimore Ravens: cheerleaders
- Buffalo Bills: LS Reid Ferguson
- Carolina Panthers: TE Hayden Hurst
- Chicago Bears: G Cody Whitehair
- Cincinnati Bengals: security staff member Clint Walker
- Cleveland Browns: player personnel and football operations manager Joy Tapajcik
- Dallas Cowboys: EVP and chief brand officer Charlotte Jones
- Denver Broncos: former LB Randy Gradishar
- Detroit Lions: hometown hero coordinator Ronnie Cyrus
- Green Bay Packers: RB Aaron Jones
- Houston Texans: cheerleaders
- Indianapolis Colts: COO Pete Ward
- Jacksonville Jaguars: LB Devin Lloyd
- Kansas City Chiefs: LS James Winchester
- Las Vegas Raiders: QB Jimmy Garoppolo
- Los Angeles Chargers: DL Morgan Fox
- Los Angeles Rams: WR Cooper Kupp
- Miami Dolphins: LS Blake Ferguson
- Minnesota Vikings: late head coach Bud Grant
- New England Patriots: LS Joe Cardona
- New Orleans Saints: LB Pete Werner
- New York Giants: K Graham Gano
- New York Jets: former RB Tony Richardson
- Philadelphia Eagles: operations coordinator Cristian Narino Garcia
- Pittsburgh Steelers: CB Levi Wallace
- San Francisco 49ers: TE George Kittle
- Seattle Seahawks: LB Joe Rhattigan
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers: K Martin Gramatica
- Tennessee Titans: G Peter Skoronski
- Washington Commanders: Washington salute military program lead Chris Bailey
Fans can vote on their favorite nominee until the end of November. Three finalists will be chosen based on those votes, and a winner will be announced at the NFL Honors show ahead of the Super Bowl.
"Military servicemembers, veterans and their families are unique, and so are the ways in which the nominees for this season's Salute to Service Award presented by USAA show appreciation for the military community," said Major General (Ret.) Bob Whittle, USAA Senior Vice President and Chief of Staff. "As NFL fans cast their votes, we hope the examples set by each nominee will lead to increased action by fans to honor, support and connect with all those who serve."
Introduced in 2011, the Salute to Service Award is given to the person within an organization who shows "commitment to honoring and supporting military and veteran communities, as nominated by NFL clubs."
Washington Commanders coach Ron Rivera won the award last season. He will serve on a panel that determines this year's winner alongside other members of the military and NFL community.
The USAA will donate $25,000 to aid societies representing U.S. military branches in the winner's name. The NFL will donate $25,000 to a military/veteran charity of the winner's choice.