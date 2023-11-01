Video: Chiefs' Travis Kelce Reacts to Viral Taylor Swift Halloween TikTok Costume

MEGA/GC Images

Travis Kelce appreciates the jokes.

The Kansas City Chiefs tight end reacted to a TikTok from JaxWritesSongs that played on the prank of Taylor Swift fans saying the singer put Kelce on the map. He and brother Jason Kelce played the clip of Jax dressed up like a map with Kelce being placed on it during their New Heights podcast, which is presented by Wave Sports + Entertainment (one hour, 34 minute mark):

"That was gold," Travis said while laughing.

While Kelce is well-known as one of the best tight ends in NFL history, there is no doubt his relationship with Swift has put him even more in the spotlight.

Sales of his jersey have spiked, and games in which Swift attended to watch the Chiefs play have drawn massive television ratings. The league has played into it as well by posting clips of Swift celebrating Kansas City touchdowns on social media and consistently showing her during television broadcasts.