Updated 2023 WWE Crown Jewel Card and Predictions for Match Order

WWE is making its return to Saudi Arabia on Saturday for its annual Crown Jewel event, and the company seems poised to deliver a quality show bolstered by a stacked card.

Most of WWE's top singles titles will be on the line at Crown Jewel, including title defenses by undisputed WWE universal champion Roman Reigns, world heavyweight champion Seth Rollins, women's world champion Rhea Ripley and WWE women's champion Iyo Sky.

Crown Jewel will also feature as much star power as any premium live event on the WWE calendar with John Cena, Cody Rhodes, Logan Paul and Bianca Belair among others in action.

Here is everything you need to know about how and where to watch Crown Jewel 2023, along with a look at the full card, the projected match order and further analysis regarding the top bouts.

Where: Mohammed Abdu Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia

When: Saturday, Nov. 4 at 1 p.m. ET (Kickoff Show starts at 12 p.m. ET)

Watch: Peacock

Crown Jewel Card and Projected Match Order

Kickoff Show Match: Sami Zayn vs. JD McDonagh

United States Championship: Rey Mysterio (c) vs. Logan Paul

Cody Rhodes vs. Damian Priest

Women's World Championship Fatal 5-Way: Rhea Ripley (c) vs. Nia Jax vs. Raquel Rodriguez vs. Shayna Baszler vs. Zoey Stark

John Cena vs. Solo Sikoa

WWE Women's Championship: Iyo Sky (c) vs. Bianca Belair

World Heavyweight Championship: Seth Rollins (c) vs. Drew McIntyre

Undisputed WWE Universal Championship: Roman Reigns (c) vs. LA Knight

Top Crown Jewel Matches to Watch

Roman Reigns vs. LA Knight

At 41 years of age, LA Knight has been grinding in the professional wrestling business for over 20 years, and at Crown Jewel, The Megastar is set to get the biggest opportunity of his career.

Knight has been on a roll lately and established himself as arguably the most popular babyface in all of WWE, which is likely why the decision was made for him to be Roman Reigns' latest challenger for the WWE Universal Championship.

Since WrestleMania 39, Reigns only has one televised title defense to his credit, which speaks to how special it is to even step into the ring with him.

During their interactions over the past few weeks, Knight has looked like he belongs across from WWE's top star, and that bodes well for his chances to becoming world champion at some point.

It seems unlikely that WWE would have Reigns drop the title to Knight at Crown Jewel with WrestleMania season quickly approaching, but a Knight win isn't impossible given how over he is with the crowd.

Regardless of the result, Saturday's match could help Knight become a made man for good in WWE, and the WWE Universe figures to be captivated from start to finish.

Seth Rollins vs. Drew McIntyre

As good as Reigns vs. Knight has the potential to be, all other matches on the Crown Jewel card will be hard-pressed to top Seth Rollins vs. Drew McIntyre from an in-ring perspective.

Since becoming the inaugural world heavyweight champion in May, Rollins has been on fire, defending the title regularly and almost always delivering top-notch performances against opponents such as Shinsuke Nakamura, Finn Balor, Damian Priest and Bron Breakker.

Meanwhile, McIntyre has been pushing to get back in the world title picture, as he has not been champion since dropping the WWE Championship in early 2021.

Although McIntyre is technically still a babyface, he has added an edge to his character and taken more of a lone-wolf approach, especially in the wake of former Bloodline member Jey Uso making the leap to Raw.

Rollins and McIntyre have cut some heated promos on each other, and Rollins has clearly gotten under The Scottish Warrior's skin to some degree by imploring him to stop complaining about The Bloodline costing him the WWE Universal Championship last year.

Additionally, The Judgment Day has been trying to involve itself in the Rollins vs. McIntyre rivalry, and that will add an interesting wrinkle to a match that should already be great in its own right.

Rey Mysterio vs. Logan Paul

On the heels of his dominant boxing win over Dillon Danis, Logan Paul is back in WWE, and he has his sights set on some championship gold.

Following his win over Danis, Paul called out Rey Mysterio in a post-fight interview, and it didn't take WWE long to book Mysterio vs. Paul for the United States Championship at Crown Jewel.

Paul only has a handful of matches to his credit, but he has never disappointed and routinely puts on some of the best matches on any card he is involved with.

Also, Mysterio is a legendary performer in his own right, and there is little doubt that the WWE Hall of Famer will be able to get the most out of Paul in a huge bout at Crown Jewel.

The last time Paul wrestled in Saudi Arabia, he had the best match of his career and arguably one of the best WWE matches of 2022, as he pushed Reigns to his limit in a WWE Universal Championship match.

Given Paul's crossover star power and the fact that he is a natural in the world of pro wrestling, it seems likely that he will win the title Saturday, and if that happens, it will be a memorable moment fans won't want to miss.