Practical Move Dies After Apparent 'Cardiac Event' Ahead of 2023 Breeders' Cup

American Thoroughbred racehorse Practical Move, who was scheduled to compete in the Breeders' Cup Dirt Mile, has died after suffering a suspected "cardiac event" following a morning gallop at Santa Anita Park in Arcadia, California, on Tuesday morning. His rider was uninjured.

Dr. Will Farmer, the co-leader of the Breeders' Cup veterinary team, confirmed the news in an interview with TVG's Michelle Yu and further stated Practical Move would undergo a full necropsy.

Per Dana O'Neil of The Athletic, Practical Move had the second-shortest odds (3-1) to win the Breeders' Cup Dirt Mile.

Practical Move's death marks another horse racing tragedy both during 2023 and at Santa Anita Park.

This year, 12 horses died within a span of two months at Churchill Downs, the home of the Kentucky Derby. That in turn sparked a suspension of racing operations at the track beginning June 7. It reopened on Sept. 14 after new safety measures were implemented.

At Santa Anita alone, 42 horses died in 2019 at the track. That number fell to 12 in 2022 but has now risen again. Fox 11 Los Angeles provided more information.

"Prior to Tuesday's death of Practical Move, Santa Anita had seen 12 horses die from a racing or training injury this year, with another eight racehorses dying from "other" causes, according to the California Horse Racing Board. Santa Anita officials have touted safety improvements that have brought down the annual number of fatalities since 2019, when 42 horses died at the track, sparking widespread debate about safety issues at Santa Anita and about horse racing in general."

Practical Move, a three-year-old colt, won the Grade II San Felipe Stakes in March and the Grade I Santa Anita Derby in April. He was set to compete in the Kentucky Derby before spiking an elevated temperature, leading to trainer Tim Yakteen scratching him from the race.

Practical Move stayed out of competition until October 6, when he won a $63,700 allowance optional claimer at Santa Anita Park by four lengths.