Knicks' Hart: Donovan Mitchell Rumors 'Are Never Going to Go Away' amid Cavs Buzz

Jason Miller/Getty Images

New York Knicks wing Josh Hart doesn't see the franchise's links to Cleveland Cavaliers star Donovan Mitchell subsiding anytime soon.

"Those are never going to go away," Hart said to the New York Post's Stefan Bondy. "He's from New York. New York is never going to let that go away. So you'll never know what happens. That's for the future, that's for Knicks Twitter to talk about, and have rumors about, and put up stats of God knows what. But everyone knows that will be an underlying thing."

The Knicks pursued Mitchell in a trade last fall but reportedly hesitated when the time came to meet the Utah Jazz's asking price. According to Bondy, the four-time All-Star "remains on team president Leon Rose's radar."

Mitchell's future with the Cavaliers will continue to be a lingering storyline unless he pens a long-term extension. He can opt out of his current deal in 2025, and Cleveland may have to seriously consider moving him next offseason if the front office gets the impression he has designs on playing elsewhere.

"I still have the opportunity to sign an extension next summer," he told reporters during media day. "My primary focus is this. Just trying to go out there and trying to be the best team we can be and bring a championship to the city and go from there. We added new additions. We obviously had a season that you could kind of rate went really well until it went really poorly. So, for us, that's where all of our heads are at. That's where my head is at."

Thanks to their home market, the Knicks are perpetually connected to whatever star is either a trade candidate or due to become a free agent. Hart referenced why Mitchell is a special case within that context.