    Warriors' Stephen Curry Celebrated by NBA Fans in Win vs. Zion Williamson, Pelicans

    zach bacharContributor IOctober 31, 2023

    NEW ORLEANS, LA - OCTOBER 30: Stephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors dribbles the ball during the game against the New Orleans Pelicans on October 30, 2023 at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2023 NBAE (Photo by Layne Murdoch Jr./NBAE via Getty Images)
    Layne Murdoch Jr./NBAE via Getty Images

    Stephen Curry delivered his best performance of the season during the Golden State Warriors' 130-102 win over Zion Williamson and the New Orleans Pelicans on Monday night.

    Curry was hot from the opening tip, scoring 16 of the Warriors' first 18 points of the evening. He finished with 42 while adding five rebounds, five assists, and two steals. Curry connected on an efficient 68.1 percent of his field goals, including 7-13 from behind the arc.

    His 35 points were enough to pass Gary Payton for 35th place on the NBA's all-time scoring list.

    With Klay Thompson unable to play due to knee soreness, the two-time MVP rose to the occasion on the second night of a back-to-back.

    NBA fans took notice.

    Golden State Warriors @warriors

    Three from deep<br><br>📺 <a href="https://twitter.com/NBCSAuthentic?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@NBCSAuthentic</a> <a href="https://t.co/mBlI6ql9kG">pic.twitter.com/mBlI6ql9kG</a>

    NBA TV @NBATV

    STEPH IS ON FIRE 🔥<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/CenterCourt?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#CenterCourt</a> <a href="https://t.co/mp7I636zOZ">pic.twitter.com/mp7I636zOZ</a>

    Bleacher Report @BleacherReport

    Steph has 16 of the Warriors 20 PTS so far 🔥<br><br>Can't be stopped. <a href="https://t.co/uWMDrGoH8G">pic.twitter.com/uWMDrGoH8G</a>

    De🅿️ressed Warriors Fan 💔 @GoIdenState

    Steph Curry in 3 quarters tonight;<br><br>30 Points<br>5 Rebounds<br>5 Assists <br>5 Threes <br>2 Steals<br><br>3rd MVP this season? <a href="https://t.co/AlemhPR5dr">pic.twitter.com/AlemhPR5dr</a>

    Niko @nikotaughtyou

    Yeah #30 jumper is looking the cleanest it's looked in a long long time.

    WarriorsMuse @WarriorsMuse

    At halfcourt with 6 on the shot clock 😂<br><br>Steph different <a href="https://t.co/1pAsE8yaoR">pic.twitter.com/1pAsE8yaoR</a>

    Gardas @Gardas111

    Steph is on one tonight lol

    ً @MosesGotGame

    Steph Curry for MVP. <a href="https://t.co/aKuP9IcRB0">pic.twitter.com/aKuP9IcRB0</a>

    Golden State of Mind @unstoppablebaby

    Steph Curry is actually absurd

    Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson

    Steph just scored 8 points in under 2 minutes and has 38 now

    chano @chanodesigns

    Steph been on one lmao Bro hit that three and was in the bench area <a href="https://t.co/oT1sEDGe7n">pic.twitter.com/oT1sEDGe7n</a>

    TheWarriorsTalk @TheWarriorsTalk

    Steph x Corner 3s in New Orleans 🔥🔥🔥

    Van @vanman_1000

    Steph Curry is unbelievable!! No matter how many times u see him play, it still is amazing!!

    In The Lab @InTheLabBrand

    Turn ur tv on…u gotta see Steph man..wth

    Chris Paul gave the team solid minutes off the bench, scoring 13 points and dishing out five assists while shooting 60 percent from the floor. The Warriors' reserve unit was strong as a whole, with backup big Dario Saric grabbing a team-leading 10 rebounds.

    Meanwhile, Zion Williamson struggled. With Brandon Ingram nursing a sore knee, Williamson struggled with the extra defensive attention that he received from Draymond Green and Kevon Looney.

    The 23-year-old finished with a respectable 19 points, although he shot just 7-16 from the field. He recorded five rebounds and three assists to go along with four turnovers, racking up five fouls.

    Fans were less than impressed.

    @JurassicDunk 🪂🪂🪂 @JurassicDunk3

    Zion just walking around under the rim, not boxing anyone out 👍🏾

    Ärmē Rai'Lee @ArmyCarruth

    Zion better learn what a jumper is. <br><br>Teams playing him like Ben Simmons!!!

    FiGGs @FiGGs_

    Zion look terrible

    j @allnbazion

    i love zion trying for rebounds now but my favorite player in christ you should've been trying the first 3 quarters

    cheddachaz @cheddachaz

    How can Zion do this on offense and not rebound defensively lol he's too talented for that

    The Warriors moved to 3-1 after the win, with all three victories coming on the road. Golden State will return to the Chase Center on Wednesday to host the Sacramento Kings.