Warriors' Stephen Curry Celebrated by NBA Fans in Win vs. Zion Williamson, Pelicans

Layne Murdoch Jr./NBAE via Getty Images

Stephen Curry delivered his best performance of the season during the Golden State Warriors' 130-102 win over Zion Williamson and the New Orleans Pelicans on Monday night.

Curry was hot from the opening tip, scoring 16 of the Warriors' first 18 points of the evening. He finished with 42 while adding five rebounds, five assists, and two steals. Curry connected on an efficient 68.1 percent of his field goals, including 7-13 from behind the arc.

His 35 points were enough to pass Gary Payton for 35th place on the NBA's all-time scoring list.

With Klay Thompson unable to play due to knee soreness, the two-time MVP rose to the occasion on the second night of a back-to-back.

NBA fans took notice.

Chris Paul gave the team solid minutes off the bench, scoring 13 points and dishing out five assists while shooting 60 percent from the floor. The Warriors' reserve unit was strong as a whole, with backup big Dario Saric grabbing a team-leading 10 rebounds.

Meanwhile, Zion Williamson struggled. With Brandon Ingram nursing a sore knee, Williamson struggled with the extra defensive attention that he received from Draymond Green and Kevon Looney.

The 23-year-old finished with a respectable 19 points, although he shot just 7-16 from the field. He recorded five rebounds and three assists to go along with four turnovers, racking up five fouls.

Fans were less than impressed.