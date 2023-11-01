5 Panic NBA Trades We Want Next After LA Clippers' James Harden Deal

2 of 5

Chicago Bulls Receive: PG Tyus Jones, PF Danilo Gallinari

Washington Wizards Receive: PG Lonzo Ball, SG Dalen Terry, 2024 first-round pick (lottery-protected via Portland Trail Blazers), 2028 second-round pick, 2029 second-round pick

A blowout loss in the home opener that sparked a players-only meeting wasn't exactly the start to the season that Chicago had in mind. While the Bulls have rebounded somewhat since then, they still rank 23rd in net rating (minus-6.7) and have no answer at point guard anywhere in sight.

The Wizards could help bring some peace and harmony to the Bulls, who have a lot of talent if the right floor general can bring it together.

Jones, 27, is averaging 13.7 points, 6.7 assists and 1.3 steals while shooting 51.5 percent overall and 43.8 percent from three in his first three games for Washington. He looks exactly like the kind of stable veteran whom the Memphis Grizzlies relied on the last four years. Trading Jones would only help the Wizards' tanking efforts as well.

The Bulls would also add Gallinari as a floor-spacing veteran forward for the offense. The 35-year-old is averaging 8.0 points off the bench while shooting 46.7 percent from the field.