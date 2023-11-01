5 Panic NBA Trades We Want Next After LA Clippers' James Harden DealNovember 1, 2023
5 Panic NBA Trades We Want Next After LA Clippers' James Harden Deal
Only a week into the 2023-24 NBA season, the heat is already getting turned up on a number of franchises.
The Toronto Raptors have slumped to a 1-3 start without Fred VanVleet. The 1-3 Miami Heat look like they desperately need a point guard upgrade over 37-year-old Kyle Lowry, and the 0-4 Memphis Grizzlies aren't doing enough to weather the storm as they wait for Ja Morant's 25-game suspension to end.
The following teams need to consider making these panic trades already before falling even further out of contention.
Clint Capela Helps Stabilize Grizzlies' Center Position with Steven Adams Out
Memphis Grizzlies Receive: C Clint Capela
Atlanta Hawks: PF/C Brandon Clarke, PF Jake LaRavia, 2024 first-round pick (lottery-protected)
Just days before the season began, the Grizzlies announced that starting center Steven Adams would miss the entire 2023-24 campaign to have surgery on the posterior cruciate ligament in his right knee. With Adams sidelined and Ja Morant still suspended, they're off to an 0-4 start to the season.
The Grizzlies signed Bismack Biyombo to replace Adams, but that won't be enough to turn their season around. They need to find a new starting center who can keep them in the playoff hunt until Morant can return.
Capela could become available, especially after the Hawks gave backup center Onyeka Okongwu a four-year, $62 million extension that will kick in next season.
Capela, 29, is averaging a double-double for seventh straight year with 10.5 points and 10.8 rebounds per game thus far this season. He's a strong rebounder who can protect the rim much like Adams, with both players primarily feeding off pick-and-roll-heavy point guards who find them cutting to the basket.
Clarke is currently sidelined with an Achilles injury, although he'd be a good long-term addition to the Hawks frontcourt. LaRavia was the No. 19 overall pick in the 2022 draft, and Atlanta picks up an additional first-round selection to use or dangle as trade bait in future deals.
Tyus Jones, Danilo Gallinari Bring Harmony to Bulls
Chicago Bulls Receive: PG Tyus Jones, PF Danilo Gallinari
Washington Wizards Receive: PG Lonzo Ball, SG Dalen Terry, 2024 first-round pick (lottery-protected via Portland Trail Blazers), 2028 second-round pick, 2029 second-round pick
A blowout loss in the home opener that sparked a players-only meeting wasn't exactly the start to the season that Chicago had in mind. While the Bulls have rebounded somewhat since then, they still rank 23rd in net rating (minus-6.7) and have no answer at point guard anywhere in sight.
The Wizards could help bring some peace and harmony to the Bulls, who have a lot of talent if the right floor general can bring it together.
Jones, 27, is averaging 13.7 points, 6.7 assists and 1.3 steals while shooting 51.5 percent overall and 43.8 percent from three in his first three games for Washington. He looks exactly like the kind of stable veteran whom the Memphis Grizzlies relied on the last four years. Trading Jones would only help the Wizards' tanking efforts as well.
The Bulls would also add Gallinari as a floor-spacing veteran forward for the offense. The 35-year-old is averaging 8.0 points off the bench while shooting 46.7 percent from the field.
Meanwhile, the Wizards add a first-round pick and two second-round selections to their cupboard while taking a flier on Terry, the No. 18 overall pick of the 2022 draft.
Hornets Help Fix League-Worst 3-Point Shooting
Charlotte Hornets Receive: G/F Buddy Hield, C Daniel Theis
Indiana Pacers Receive: G/F Gordon Hayward, 2024 second-round pick (via Boston Celtics), 2026 second-round pick
The Hornets should have postseason aspirations this season as long as LaMelo Ball stays healthy and Brandon Miller continues to impress (17.3 points per game thus far).
One area that could hold Charlotte back? Three-point shooting.
Although it's still early, the Hornets rank dead last in the NBA in both three-point makes per game (8.7) and accuracy (27.1 percent). Ball, Terry Rozier and P.J. Washington are all shooting 25.0 percent or worse from deep.
Adding a proven shooter like Hield (career 40.2 percent from three) would give Ball a certified knockdown option to kick out to and help open up the floor for others. Theis would give Charlotte a veteran center behind Mark Williams as well.
The Pacers should very much want Hayward, who doesn't bring Hield's level of outside prowess but is a capable three-level scorer, rebounder and passer who hails from Indianapolis and played his college ball at Butler. They'd also pick up a pair of second-rounders since they're giving up the best player in the deal.
Desperate Raptors Shake Up the Core, Add Immanuel Quickley to Backcourt
Toronto Raptors Receive: G Immanuel Quickley, F Evan Fournier
New York Knicks Receive: F OG Anunoby
The Raptors are off to a predictably bad start at 1-3, with their frontcourt-heavy roster continuing to look clunky overall. Toronto is currently dead last in offensive rating (100.8), which shouldn't surprise anyone after Fred VanVleet's departure this past offseason.
This backcourt needs some more juice, even if it means giving up one of Pascal Siakam, OG Anunuby, Scottie Barnes in the process.
Quickley, 24, didn't come to terms on a rookie extension with the Knicks, leaving his future with the franchise in doubt. He's shown All-Star potential when given the opportunity, however, averaging 22.6 points, 5.4 rebounds, 5.1 assists while shooting 40.1 percent from deep in 21 starts last season.
Quickley would make a huge difference for this Raptors offense with his speed, bounce and ability to shoot from all over the floor.
The Knicks were reportedly interested in Anunoby last season, and they could insert him into a big starting lineup with Jalen Brunson, RJ Barrett, Julius Randle and Mitchell Robinson. New York also moves on from Fournier, which would be best for all parties at this point.
Heat Solve Their Point Guard Problem with Malcolm Brogdon
Miami Heat Receive: PG Malcolm Brogdon
Portland Trail Blazers Receive: PG Kyle Lowry, 2029 first-round pick (unprotected)
Lowry isn't a starting-level NBA point guard anymore, which is perfectly understandable considering his age (37). The Heat knew this last year when they benched him in favor of Gabe Vincent.
With no Damian Lillard trade ultimately coming to fruition, however, Lowry is currently the best option that Miami has.
While the initial ripple effects of Lillard being traded to the Milwaukee Bucks ultimately landed Jrue Holiday with the Boston Celtics, there could be yet another wrinkle to this point guard do-si-do. Brogdon going to Miami makes all the sense in the world.
The 30-year-old would be a big upgrade over Lowry. He's averaging 19.3 points, 4.3 rebounds, 4.0 assists while shooting 41.7 percent from three off the Blazers' bench thus far.
Lowry's expiring contract gives the Blazers future salary relief and nets them a future unprotected pick via Miami.