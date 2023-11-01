Fantasy Football Big Board: Complete 2023 PPR Player Rankings for Week 9

4 of 6

Most weeks, the top of the tight end leaderboard is a list of the usual suspects. Travis Kelce of the Kansas City Chiefs will be perched atop it, and T.J. Hockenson of the Minnesota Vikings and Mark Andrews of the Baltimore Ravens will be lurking nearby.

Week 8 was not one of those weeks, though.

This isn't to say none of the big names got it done. George Kittle of the San Francisco 49ers posted a 9/149/0 line to rank second at the position in PPR points, and Hockenson had a 6/88/1 line that was good for fourth.

However, the No. 1 spot for the week belonged to Trey McBride of the Arizona Cardinals, who caught 10 passes for 95 yards and a score. Taysom Hill of the New Orleans Saints, rookie Dalton Kincaid of the Buffalo Bills, Cole Kmet of the Chicago Bears and David Njoku of the Cleveland Browns all ranked inside the top seven for the week.

Now, that's not going to happen every week, but with Kittle and Evan Engram of the Jacksonville Jaguars both taking Week 9 off, at least fantasy managers with a hole at tight end have some hope of getting a decent stat line at the position.

Good Matchups

Hunter Henry, New England Patriots (vs. WAS) [DraftKings DFS Value: $3,600]

It's no easier for fantasy managers to put faith in Mac Jones and the New England passing game than it is for Bill Belichick. But no Kendrick Bourne should mean more targets for Henry, and the Commanders have been a plus matchup for the position this season.

Taysom Hill, New Orleans Saints (vs. CHI) [DraftKings DFS Value: $4,300]

There's always some risk involved with starting Hill in fantasy, because you never know how many touches he will get in a given week. But he is coming off a big game against the Colts, and the Bears are not a good defensive football team at any level.

Bad Matchups

Trey McBride, Arizona Cardinals (at CLE) [DraftKings DFS Value: $3,700]

After McBride's TE1 finish in PPR points last week, many fantasy managers are likely gearing up to ride the hot hand in Week 9. But just as is the case at wide receiver, no team has given up less PPR points per game to tight ends this season than the Browns.

David Njoku, Cleveland Browns (vs. AZ) [DraftKings DFS Value: $3,800]

Like McBride, Njoku had a big game in last week's loss to Seattle. But where the Arizona Cardinals for years were a dream matchup for tight ends, this year they rank last in the NFC in fantasy points per game allowed to the position. See? Something went right in Arizona.

Sleeper

Donald Parham, Los Angeles Chargers (at NYJ) [DraftKings DFS Value: $3,200]

With Gerald Everett out last week, Parham caught four of five targets for 43 yards and a touchdown. The Jets have been a top-10 fantasy matchup for tight ends in 2023, so the 6'8" mountain of a pass-catcher could have another solid game Monday night.

Week 9 Tight End Rankings

1. Travis Kelce, KC (vs. MIA)

2. Mark Andrews, BAL (vs. SEA)

3. T.J. Hockenson, MIN (at ATL)

4. Dallas Goedert, PHI (vs. DAL)

5. Kyle Pitts, ATL (vs. MIN)

6. Dalton Kincaid, BUF (at CIN)

7. Logan Thomas, WAS (at NE)

8. David Njoku, CLE (vs. AZ)

9. Taysom Hill, NO (vs. CHI)

10. Jake Ferguson, DAL (at PHI)

11. Dalton Schultz, HOU (vs. TB)

12. Cole Kmet, CHI (at NO)

13. Luke Musgrave, GB (vs. LAR)

14. Gerald Everett, LAC (at NYJ) [INJURED]

15. Cade Otton, TB (at HOU

16. Trey McBride, AZ (at CLE)

17. Tyler Conklin, NYJ (vs. LAC)

18. Michael Mayer, LV (vs. NYG)

19. Jonnu Smith, ATL (vs. MIN)

20. Hunter Henry, NE (vs. WAS)

21. Tyler Higbee, LAR (at GB)

22. Connor Heyward, PIT (vs. TEN)

23. Chigoziem Okonkwo, TEN (at PIT)

24. Mike Gesicki, NE (vs. WAS)

25. Hayden Hurst, CAR (vs. IND)

26. Juwan Johnson, NO (vs. CHI)

27. Daniel Bellinger, NYG (at LV)

28. Noah Fant, SEA (vs. BAL)

29. Irv Smith Jr., CIN (vs. BUF)