Fantasy Football Big Board: Complete 2023 PPR Player Rankings for Week 9
It's Week 9 of the 2023 fantasy football campaign. We're past the halfway point, but not quite at the stretch run. Call it "last chance" time.
Sure, there are fantasy managers who are rolling along at 6-2, 7-1 or even 8-0. And there are a ton of fantasy managers sitting at 4-4 or 5-3 for whom Week 9 is important but not necessarily a deal-breaker.
However, if you're 3-5 or 2-6, then it's make-or-break time. We've reached the point for those folks where another loss makes the playoffs a long shot at best and a pipe dream at worst.
Whether you're cruising, losing or hanging on for dear life, we're here to help you feel fine in Week 9, with position-by-position rankings for PPR leagues, some matchups to exploit and avoid, and a list of the top 100 players overall.
Fantasy points allowed and scored data courtesy of My Fantasy League.
Quarterbacks
It would have been nice if we could have spent this introduction talking about the four-touchdown debut rookie Will Levis had with the Tennessee Titans last week. But, no. We fantasy managers can't have nice things.
Instead, we get to talk about the numerous quarterbacks who got injured last week.
Granted, many of those weren't especially fantasy-relevant. Desmond Ridder of the Atlanta Falcons suffered a concussion that wasn't, but he didn't return to the game anyway. Kenny Pickett of the Pittsburgh Steelers and Tyrod Taylor of the New York Giants suffered rib injuries.
However, a couple of injuries were real blows in fantasy. Matthew Stafford of the Los Angeles Rams was a fringe starter, but his injured thumb also has an impact on a pair of elite receivers in Cooper Kupp and Puka Nacua.
Kirk Cousins of the Minnesota Vikings is sixth in fantasy points among quarterbacks, but after tearing his Achilles Sunday against the Green Bay Packers, his season is over.
Add that to the list of QBs such as Justin Fields of the Chicago Bears who were already injured and four teams on bye in Week 9, and this week's rankings are...interesting.
Good Matchups
Derek Carr, New Orleans Saints (vs. CHI) [DraftKings DFS Value: $5,700]
Carr had one of his best games as a Saint last week, throwing for 310 yards and two touchdowns against the Indianapolis Colts. Now he gets a Bears defense that Justin Herbert just lit up for three scores in the first half of Sunday night's game.
C.J. Stroud, Houston Texans (vs. TB) [DraftKings DFS Value $6,200]
Stroud didn't play well last week against the Panthers, coming up short of 150 passing yards in a last-second loss. The rookie has a solid chance at rebounding Sunday, as the Texans face a Buccaneers team that ranks 28th in the NFL against the pass.
Bad Matchups
Jalen Hurts, Philadelphia Eagles (vs. DAL) [DraftKings DFS Value: $8,000]
You can't sit Hurts in season-long fantasy leagues, but you can fade him in DFS formats. The 25-year-old has a knee injury, and the Cowboys have been a bottom-five fantasy matchup for quarterbacks all season.
Geno Smith, Seattle Seahawks (at BAL) [DraftKings DFS Value: $6,000]
Smith hasn't been nearly as productive in 2023 as he was a year ago, but there are a few fantasy managers searching for a spot starter this week. Keep searching—there isn't a team in the NFL allowing fewer fantasy points per game to QBs in 2023.
Sleeper
Mac Jones, New England Patriots (vs. WAS) [DraftKings DFS Value: $4,900]
Jones appears to be about half a step this side of being benched, but it appears he'll get at least one more start against a Commanders pass defense surrendering 256.8 passing yards per game, the fourth-most in the NFL this season.
Week 9 Quarterback Rankings
1. Patrick Mahomes, KC (vs. MIA)
2. Josh Allen, BUF (at CIN)
3. Lamar Jackson, BAL (vs. SEA)
4. Tua Tagovailoa, MIA (vs. KC)
5. Jalen Hurts, PHI (vs. DAL)
6. Dak Prescott, DAL (at PHI)
7. Joe Burrow, CIN (vs. BUF)
8. Justin Herbert, LAC (at NYJ)
9. Derek Carr, NO (vs. CHI)
10. Sam Howell, WAS (at NE)
11. C.J. Stroud, HOU (vs. TB)
12. Daniel Jones, NYG (at LV)
13. Geno Smith, SEA (at BAL)
14. Gardner Minshew, IND (at CAR)
15. Jimmy Garoppolo, LV (vs. NYG)
16. Baker Mayfield, TB (at HOU)
17. Jordan Love, GB (vs. LAR)
18. Zach Wilson, NYJ (at LAC)
19. Taylor Heinicke, ATL (vs. MIN)
20. Bryce Young, CAR (vs. IND)
21. Mac Jones, NE (vs. WAS)
22. Will Levis, TEN (at PIT)
23. P.J. Walker, CLE (vs. AZ)
24. Mitch Trubisky, PIT (vs. TEN)
25. Tyson Bagent, CHI (at NO)
26. Brett Rypien, LAR (at GB)
27. Jaren Hall, MIN (at ATL)
28. Clayton Tune, AZ (at CLE)
29. Tyrod Taylor, NYG at LV [INJURED]
30. Malik Willis, TEN (at PIT)
Running Backs
Fantasy managers with shares of Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor have waited all season for the kind of half he had Sunday against the New Orleans Saints.
The 24-year-old gained 94 yards on 11 carries before intermission. He had 66 yards on his first four totes. Week 8 was it, he was going to go off and reward the folks who sat through the holdout/PUP stint.
That is, until Colts head coach Shane Steichen gave Taylor one carry the rest of the game.
Steichen told reporters it was simply a matter of game flow.
"In that situation, Zack [Moss] popped a big one, so we kept Zack in the game and kind of rode the hot hand," he said. "And then we got into some passing situations toward the end there."
To be fair, Moss had 66 rushing yards in 11 carries in his own right, and the Colts were playing from behind late.
But still...one carry in the second half?
Good Matchups
Kareem Hunt, Cleveland Browns (at AZ) [DraftKings DFS Value: $5,500]
With Jerome Ford (ankle) banged up, Hunt has assumed No. 1 back duties in Cleveland's committee backfield. He scored the Browns' rushing touchdown last week, and the Cardinals are allowing over 130 yards per game on the ground.
Jonathan Taylor, Indianapolis Colts (at CAR) [DraftKings DFS Value: $6,400]
We'll give Steichen a chance to redeem himself. Yes, Moss has had a great season, but he's not in the same class as Taylor from a talent perspective, and the Panthers are dead-last in the NFC in run defense. Give the man his 20 carries, Coach.
Bad Matchups
Aaron Jones, Green Bay Packers (vs. LAR) [DraftKings DFS Value: $6,200]
The Rams are allowing about 115 yards per game on the ground, but they have surrendered the fifth-fewest PPR points per game to running backs in 2023. Couple that with the overall state of Green Bay's offense, and Jones is a risky RB2 play in Week 9.
Tony Pollard, Dallas Cowboys (at PHI) [DraftKings DFS Value: $6,800]
Pollard has been OK this season, ranking just inside the top 15 in both PPR points and points per game. But teams have had little luck running on the Eagles this season. They have given up a league-low 65.5 rushing yards per game on the ground.
Sleeper
Chuba Hubbard, Carolina Panthers (vs. IND) [DraftKings DFS Value: $5,000]
Hubbard has been significantly more effective on a per-touch basis than Miles Sanders this season. The Colts have allowed 124.0 yards per ground on the game, and Indy has given up the fifth-most PPR points per game to running backs this season.
Week 9 Running Back Rankings
1. Alvin Kamara, NO (vs. CHI)
2. Austin Ekeler, LAC (at NYJ)
3. Raheem Mostert, MIA (vs. KC)
4. Breece Hall, NYJ (vs. LAC)
5. Kenneth Walker III, SEA (at BAL)
6. Bijan Robinson, ATL (vs. MIN)
7. Josh Jacobs, LV (vs. NYG)
8. Jonathan Taylor, IND (at CAR)
9. Derrick Henry, TEN (at PIT)
10. D'Andre Swift, PHI (vs. DAL)
11. Saquon Barkley, NYG (at LV)
12. Isiah Pacheco, KC (vs. MIA)
13. Tony Pollard, DAL (at PHI)
14. Rhamondre Stevenson, NE (vs. WAS)
15. Joe Mixon, CIN (vs. BUF)
16. Aaron Jones, GB (vs. LAR)
17. Gus Edwards, BAL (vs. SEA)
18. Rachaad White, TB (at HOU)
19. Najee Harris, PIT (vs. TEN)
20. Kareem Hunt, CLE (vs. AZ)
21. Chuba Hubbard, CAR (vs. IND)
22. James Cook, BUF (at CIN)
23. Darrell Henderson, LAR (at GB)
24. Alexander Mattison, MIN (at ATL)
25. Zack Moss, IND (at CAR)
26. Jerome Ford, CLE (vs. AZ)
27. Brian Robinson Jr., WAS (at NE)
28. Emari Demarcardo, AZ (at CLE)
29. Dameon Pierce, HOU (vs. TB)
30. D'Onta Foreman, CHI (at NO)
31. Cam Akers, MIN (at ATL)
32. Jeff Wilson Jr., MIA (vs. KC)
33. AJ Dillon, GB (vs. LAR)
34. Roschon Johnson, CHI (at NO)
35. Miles Sanders, CAR (vs. IND)
36. Jaylen Warren, PIT (vs. TEN)
37. Devin Singletary, HOU (vs. TB)
38. Zach Charbonnet, SEA (at BAL)
39. Pierre Strong, CLE (vs. AZ)
40. Latavius Murray, BUF (at CIN)
41. Royce Freeman, LAR (at GB)
42. Tyjae Spears, TEN (at PIT)
43. Tyler Allgeier, ATL (vs. MIN)
44. Ezekiel Elliott, NE (vs. WAS)
45. Joshua Kelley, LAC (at NYJ)
46. Dalvin Cook, NYJ (vs. LAC)
47. Jerick McKinnon, KC (vs. MIA)
48. Kenneth Gainwell, PHI (vs. DAL)
49. Damien Williams, AZ (at CLE)
50. Darrynton Evans, CHI (at NO)
Wide Receivers
There were certain financial realities involved in the trade that sent Tyreek Hill from Kansas City to Miami, but given the state of the Chiefs' receiving corps, it's fair to wonder if the team would like a mulligan on the deal because he is on the way to a historic season.
After torching the New England Patriots for 112 yards and a score on eight catches, the 29-year-old has surpassed the 1,000-yard mark in just eight games.
His 1,014 yards puts him on pace for just over 2,150 yards this year, a mark that would shatter Calvin Johnson's single-season yardage record. He's also on pace to score 17 touchdowns, which would tie for the fourth-most in league history.
Hill has scored over 25 PPR points in five of eight games this season, and he leads the No. 2 wide receiver (A.J. Brown of the Philadelphia Eagles) by over three PPR points per game.
If you drafted Hill in Round 1, you're probably doing fine in your fantasy league this season.
Good Matchups
Chris Olave, New Orleans Saints (vs. CHI) [DraftKings DFS Value: $6,300]
After eight weeks, Olave is 26th in PPR points among wide receivers—a number that is less than ideal. But the Bears have allowed the third-most passing yards per game. With Derek Carr coming off his best game of the season, look for Olave to get untracked at home this week.
Garrett Wilson, New York Jets (vs. LAC) [DraftKings DFS Value: $6,500]
Wilson had his first 100-yard game of the season last week, and although he has still failed to produce at the level fantasy managers hoped, he has a good chance at another solid game against the Chargers' league-worst pass defense.
Bad Matchups
Marquise Brown, Arizona Cardinals (at CLE) [DraftKings DFS Value: $5,400]
That Brown has managed to post top-20 fantasy numbers this season despite Arizona's situation at quarterback is quite the accomplishment. But only two teams have given up fewer PPR points per game to wide receivers this season than Cleveland and after Josh Dobbs was traded away that QB situation somehow got worse.
DeVonta Smith, Philadelphia Eagles (vs. DAL) [DraftKings DFS Value: $7,100]
Smith hasn't been bad this season and ranks just outside the top 20 in PPR points among wide receivers for the season, but he's been a lot more hit-or-miss than A.J. Brown. And the Cowboys are last in the NFC in PPR points per game allowed to wideouts in 2023.
Sleeper
Demario Douglas, New England Patriots (vs. WAS) [DraftKings DFS Value: $4,000]
With Kendrick Bourne lost to a season-ending ACL tear, Douglas should see an uptick in snap share and targets moving forward. This week, that happens against a Washington Commanders defense which ranks 29th against the pass and has allowed the second-most PPR points per game to wideouts this year.
Week 9 Wide Receiver Rankings
1. Tyreek Hill, MIA (vs. KC)
2. A.J. Brown, PHI (vs. DAL)
3. Ja'Marr Chase, CIN (vs. BUF)
4. Stefon Diggs, BUF (at CIN)
5. Davante Adams, LV (vs. NYG)
6. CeeDee Lamb, DAL (at PHI)
7. Keenan Allen, LAC (at NYJ)
8. Garrett Wilson, NYJ (vs. LAC)
9. Mike Evans, TB (at HOU)
10. Cooper Kupp, LAR (at GB)
11. Jaylen Waddle, MIA (vs. KC)
12. Chris Olave, NO (vs. CHI)
13. Michael Pittman Jr., IND (at CAR)
14. Adam Thielen, CAR (vs. IND)
15. DeAndre Hopkins, TEN (at PIT)
16. George Pickens, PIT (vs. TEN)
17. DeVonta Smith, PHI (vs. DAL)
18. Puka Nacua, LAR (at GB)
19. Terry McLaurin, WAS (at NE)
20. DK Metcalf, SEA (at BAL)
21. Jordan Addison, MIN (at ATL)
22. Jakobi Meyers, LV (vs. NYG)
23. Tyler Lockett, SEA (at BAL)
24. Chris Godwin, TB (at HOU)
25. Amari Cooper, CLE (vs. AZ)
26. DJ Moore, CHI (at NO)
27. Diontae Johnson, PIT (vs. TEN)
28. Tee Higgins, CIN (vs. BUF)
29. Drake London, ATL (vs. MIN) [INJURED]
30. Zay Flowers, BAL (vs. SEA)
31. Romeo Doubs, GB (vs. LAR)
32. Nico Collins, HOU (vs. TB)
33. Marquise Brown, AZ (at CLE)
34. Gabe Davis, BUF (at CIN)
35. Josh Downs, IND (at CAR)
36. Jahan Dotson, WAS (at NE)
37. Michael Thomas, NO (vs. CHI)
38. K.J. Osborn, MIN (at ATL)
39. Rashee Rice, KC (vs. MIA)
40. Joshua Palmer, Chargers @ Jets [INJURED]
41. Curtis Samuel, WAS (at NE) [INJURED]
42. Christian Watson, GB (vs. MIN)
43. Rashid Shaheed, NO (vs. CHI)
44. Tyler Boyd, CIN (vs. BUF)
45. Brandin Cooks, DAL (at PHI)
46. Jaxon Smith-Njigba, SEA (at BAL)
47. JuJu Smith-Schuster, NE (vs. WAS)
48. Elijah Moore, CLE (vs. AZ)
49. Odell Beckham Jr., BAL (vs. SEA)
50. Marquez Valdes-Scantling, KC (vs. MIA)
51. Tank Dell, HOU (vs. TB)
52. Jayden Reed, GB (vs. LAR)
53. Treylon Burks, TEN (at PIT) [INJURED]
54. Michael Wilson, AZ (at CLE)
55. Darnell Mooney, CHI (at NO)
56. Jake Bobo, SEA (at BAL)
57. Demario Douglas, NE (vs. WAS)
58. Michael Gallup, DAL (at PHI)
59. Allen Lazard, NYJ (vs. LAC)
60. DJ Chark, CAR (vs. IND)
Tight Ends
Most weeks, the top of the tight end leaderboard is a list of the usual suspects. Travis Kelce of the Kansas City Chiefs will be perched atop it, and T.J. Hockenson of the Minnesota Vikings and Mark Andrews of the Baltimore Ravens will be lurking nearby.
Week 8 was not one of those weeks, though.
This isn't to say none of the big names got it done. George Kittle of the San Francisco 49ers posted a 9/149/0 line to rank second at the position in PPR points, and Hockenson had a 6/88/1 line that was good for fourth.
However, the No. 1 spot for the week belonged to Trey McBride of the Arizona Cardinals, who caught 10 passes for 95 yards and a score. Taysom Hill of the New Orleans Saints, rookie Dalton Kincaid of the Buffalo Bills, Cole Kmet of the Chicago Bears and David Njoku of the Cleveland Browns all ranked inside the top seven for the week.
Now, that's not going to happen every week, but with Kittle and Evan Engram of the Jacksonville Jaguars both taking Week 9 off, at least fantasy managers with a hole at tight end have some hope of getting a decent stat line at the position.
Good Matchups
Hunter Henry, New England Patriots (vs. WAS) [DraftKings DFS Value: $3,600]
It's no easier for fantasy managers to put faith in Mac Jones and the New England passing game than it is for Bill Belichick. But no Kendrick Bourne should mean more targets for Henry, and the Commanders have been a plus matchup for the position this season.
Taysom Hill, New Orleans Saints (vs. CHI) [DraftKings DFS Value: $4,300]
There's always some risk involved with starting Hill in fantasy, because you never know how many touches he will get in a given week. But he is coming off a big game against the Colts, and the Bears are not a good defensive football team at any level.
Bad Matchups
Trey McBride, Arizona Cardinals (at CLE) [DraftKings DFS Value: $3,700]
After McBride's TE1 finish in PPR points last week, many fantasy managers are likely gearing up to ride the hot hand in Week 9. But just as is the case at wide receiver, no team has given up less PPR points per game to tight ends this season than the Browns.
David Njoku, Cleveland Browns (vs. AZ) [DraftKings DFS Value: $3,800]
Like McBride, Njoku had a big game in last week's loss to Seattle. But where the Arizona Cardinals for years were a dream matchup for tight ends, this year they rank last in the NFC in fantasy points per game allowed to the position. See? Something went right in Arizona.
Sleeper
Donald Parham, Los Angeles Chargers (at NYJ) [DraftKings DFS Value: $3,200]
With Gerald Everett out last week, Parham caught four of five targets for 43 yards and a touchdown. The Jets have been a top-10 fantasy matchup for tight ends in 2023, so the 6'8" mountain of a pass-catcher could have another solid game Monday night.
Week 9 Tight End Rankings
1. Travis Kelce, KC (vs. MIA)
2. Mark Andrews, BAL (vs. SEA)
3. T.J. Hockenson, MIN (at ATL)
4. Dallas Goedert, PHI (vs. DAL)
5. Kyle Pitts, ATL (vs. MIN)
6. Dalton Kincaid, BUF (at CIN)
7. Logan Thomas, WAS (at NE)
8. David Njoku, CLE (vs. AZ)
9. Taysom Hill, NO (vs. CHI)
10. Jake Ferguson, DAL (at PHI)
11. Dalton Schultz, HOU (vs. TB)
12. Cole Kmet, CHI (at NO)
13. Luke Musgrave, GB (vs. LAR)
14. Gerald Everett, LAC (at NYJ) [INJURED]
15. Cade Otton, TB (at HOU
16. Trey McBride, AZ (at CLE)
17. Tyler Conklin, NYJ (vs. LAC)
18. Michael Mayer, LV (vs. NYG)
19. Jonnu Smith, ATL (vs. MIN)
20. Hunter Henry, NE (vs. WAS)
21. Tyler Higbee, LAR (at GB)
22. Connor Heyward, PIT (vs. TEN)
23. Chigoziem Okonkwo, TEN (at PIT)
24. Mike Gesicki, NE (vs. WAS)
25. Hayden Hurst, CAR (vs. IND)
26. Juwan Johnson, NO (vs. CHI)
27. Daniel Bellinger, NYG (at LV)
28. Noah Fant, SEA (vs. BAL)
29. Irv Smith Jr., CIN (vs. BUF)
30. Donald Parham, LAC (at NYJ)
Kickers and Defenses
Where Week 9 is concerned, it's a good week to be the type who "streams" fantasy defenses.
While big-name units like the Dallas Cowboys and Philadelphia Eagles face a tough matchup (against each other), there are a handful of defenses available on most waiver wires who are at least serviceable fantasy starts.
In addition to the defenses highlighted below, there are a number of other viable matchup plays managers can look at.
The Atlanta Falcons face a Minnesota Vikings offense that will likely roll out a fifth-round rookie making his first career start. The Washington Commanders take on a New England Patriots team that has given up the most fantasy points per game in the AFC to team defenses. Even the Las Vegas Raiders could be serviceable this week against a New York Giants team that leads the NFL in that same category.
At a position where matchups matter more than any other, there are several favorable ones to choose from this week—and options are good.
Good Matchups
Dustin Hopkins, Cleveland Browns (vs. Arizona Cardinals)
Hopkins has been a sneaky-good fantasy option this season, ranking fifth at the position in points per game. Throw in an Arizona Cardinals team that has allowed the seventh-most fantasy points per game to the position, and you're in business.
New Orleans Saints Defense (vs. Chicago) [DraftKings DFS Value: $4,100]
The Saints rank fifth in total defense, seventh against the pass, ninth in scoring defense and fifth among fantasy defenses in points. They face a Bears team starting an undrafted rookie that has surrendered the third-most fantasy points per game to defenses in 2023.
Bad Matchups
Jason Sanders, Miami Dolphins (vs. Kansas City Chiefs)
Sanders has multiple things working against him. The first is that he's leading the league in extra point tries but ranks 31st in field-goal attempts. The second is a terrible matchup for kickers with the Chiefs. And the third is a completely unfamiliar field in Germany.
New York Jets Defense (vs. Los Angeles Chargers) [DraftKings DFS Value: $2,600]
The Jets are an excellent defensive football team and the sixth-ranked fantasy defense in terms of fantasy points per game. But the Chargers haven't allowed many fantasy points per game to the position—only one team has given up fewer.
Sleeper
New England Patriots Defense (vs. Washington Commanders) [DraftKings DFS Value: $2,900]
This is where we're at with the 2023 New England Patriots—even the defense has been a letdown, largely because the offense has given them exactly zero help. But the Commanders are tied for the league lead in sacks allowed with 41 and have given up the second-most fantasy points per game to the position.
Week 9 Kicker Rankings
1. Justin Tucker, BAL (vs. SEA)
2. Tyler Bass, BUF (at CIN)
3. Evan McPherson, CIN (vs. BUF)
4. Harrison Butker, KC (vs. MIA)
5. Dustin Hopkins, CLE (vs. AZ)
6. Jake Elliott, PHI (vs. DAL)
7. Brandon Aubrey, DAL (at PHI)
8. Blake Grupe, NO (vs. CHI)
9. Jason Myers, SEA (at BAL)
10. Matt Gay, IND (at CAR)
11. Cameron Dicker, LAC (at NYJ)
12. Ka'imi Fairbairn, HOU (vs. TB)
13. Younghoe Koo, ATL (vs. MIN)
14. Nick Folk, TEN (at PIT)
15. Chris Boswell, PIT (vs. TEN)
16. Chase McLaughlin, TB (at HOU)
17. Anders Carlson, GB (vs. LAR)
18. Joey Slye, WAS (at NE)
19. Jason Sanders, MIA (vs. KC)
20. Greg Zuerlein, NYJ (vs. LAC)
21. Eddy Pineiro, CAR (vs. IND)
22. Matt Prater, AZ (at CLE)
23. Graham Gano, NYG (at LV)
24. Daniel Carlson, LV (vs. NYG)
25. Greg Joseph, MIN (at ATL)
Week 9 Defense Rankings
1. Cleveland Browns (vs. AZ)
2. New Orleans Saints (vs. CHI)
3. Indianapolis Colts (at CAR)
4. Baltimore Ravens (vs. SEA)
5. Pittsburgh Steelers (vs. TEN)
6. Atlanta Falcons (vs. MIN)
7. Washington Commanders (at NE)
8. Philadelphia Eagles (vs. DAL)
9. Dallas Cowboys (at PHI)
10. Los Angeles Chargers (at NYJ)
11. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (at HOU)
12. New York Jets (vs. LAC)
13. Buffalo Bills (at CIN)
14. Cincinnati Bengals (vs. BUF)
15. Los Angeles Rams (at GB)
16. Seattle Seahawks (at BAL)
17. Las Vegas Raiders (vs. NYG)
18. Green Bay Packers (vs. LAR)
19. New York Giants (at LV)
20. New England Patriots (vs. WAS)
21. Tennessee Titans (at PIT)
22. Minnesota Vikings (at ATL)
23. Arizona Cardinals (at CLE)
24. Carolina Panthers (vs. IND)
25. Houston Texans (vs. TB)
Top 100 Players Overall
Before we break down the top 100 players in PPR fantasy football leagues for Week 9 (a list that can help with "flex" decisions), it's notes time.
Note No. 1 is that there are no quarterbacks listed here. The list of QBs you'll want to plug into a "superflex" spot ahead of running back and wide receivers isn't as long this week as most others, but as a whole, quarterbacks are still both higher and more consistent scorers.
Note No. 2 is that there are four teams on a bye in Week 9: the Denver Broncos, Detroit Lions, Jacksonville Jaguars and San Francisco 49ers. So, no Courtland Sutton, Amon-Ra St. Brown, Travis Etienne or Christian McCaffrey.
A few of those will sting.
The last note: If you are struggling and feel like you need to make a trade, don't go into the deal feeling you have to "win" it. That thinking kills countless trades that make sense for both sides. If your season is circling the drain because you lack a running back and you have an abundance of wide receivers, then overpaying a little to fill that hole isn't a bad thing. Worry about your team, not theirs.
That's a bridge to cross if you meet them in the postseason. But first you have to get there.
Week 9 Top 100 Players Overall
1. Tyreek Hill, WR, MIA (vs. KC)
2. A.J. Brown, WR, PHI (vs. DAL)
3. Ja'Marr Chase, WR, CIN (vs. BUF)
4. Alvin Kamara, RB, NO (vs. CHI)
5. Austin Ekeler, RB, LAC (at NYJ)
6. Stefon Diggs, WR, BUF (at CIN)
7. Davante Adams, WR, LV (vs. NYG)
8. Raheem Mostert, RB, MIA (vs. KC)
9. CeeDee Lamb, WR, DAL (at PHI)
10. Keenan Allen, WR, LAC (at NYJ)
11. Breece Hall, RB, NYJ (vs. LAC)
12. Travis Kelce, TE, KC (vs. MIA)
13. Garrett Wilson, WR, NYJ (vs. LAC)
14. Kenneth Walker III, RB, SEA (at BAL)
15. Mike Evans, WR, TB (at HOU)
16. Cooper Kupp, WR, LAR (at GB)
17. Bijan Robinson, RB, ATL (vs. MIN)
18. Josh Jacobs, RB, LV (vs. NYG)
19. Jaylen Waddle, WR, MIA (vs. KC)
20. Jonathan Taylor, RB, IND (at CAR)
21. Derrick Henry, RB, TEN (at PIT)
22. Chris Olave, WR, NO (vs. CHI)
23. Michael Pittman Jr., WR, IND (at CAR)
24. Mark Andrews, TE, BAL (vs. SEA)
25. Adam Thielen, WR, CAR (vs. IND)
26. D'Andre Swift, RB, PHI (vs. DAL)
27. DeAndre Hopkins, WR, TEN (at PIT)
28. George Pickens, WR, PIT (vs. TEN)
29. Saquon Barkley, RB, NYG (at LV)
30. DeVonta Smith, WR, PHI (vs. DAL)
31. Puka Nacua, WR, LAR (at GB)
32. Isiah Pacheco, RB, KC (vs. MIA)
33. Terry McLaurin, WR, WAS (at NE)
34. DK Metcalf, WR, SEA (at BAL)
35. Tony Pollard, RB, DAL (at PHI)
36. Jordan Addison, WR, MIN (at ATL)
37. Jakobi Meyers, WR, LV (vs. NYG)
38. Tyler Lockett, WR, SEA (at BAL)
39. T.J. Hockenson, TE, MIN (at ATL)
40. Rhamondre Stevenson, RB, NE (vs. WAS)
41. Joe Mixon, RB, CIN (vs. BUF)
42. Chris Godwin, WR, TB (at HOU)
43. Dallas Goedert, TE, PHI (vs. DAL)
44. Amari Cooper, WR, CLE (vs. AZ)
45. DJ Moore, WR, CHI (at NO)
46. Aaron Jones, RB, GB (vs. LAR)
47. Diontae Johnson, WR, PIT (vs. TEN)
48. Gus Edwards, RB, BAL (vs. SEA)
49. Tee Higgins, WR, CIN (vs. BUF)
50. Rachaad White, RB, TB (at HOU)
51. Drake London, WR, ATL (vs. MIN) [INJURED]
52. Najee Harris, RB, PIT (vs. TEN)
53. Zay Flowers, WR, BAL (vs. SEA)
54. Romeo Doubs, WR, GB (vs. LAR)
55. Kareem Hunt, RB, CLE (vs. AZ)
56. Nico Collins, WR, HOU (vs. TB)
57. Marquise Brown, WR, AZ (at CLE)
58. Chuba Hubbard, RB, CAR (vs. IND)
59. Gabe Davis, WR, BUF (at CIN)
60. Josh Downs, WR, IND (at CAR)
61. Kyle Pitts, TE, ATL (vs. MIN)
62. Jahan Dotson, WR, WAS (at NE)
63. James Cook, RB, BUF (at CIN)
64. Michael Thomas, WR, NO (vs. CHI)
65. Darrell Henderson, RB, LAR (at GB)
66. Dalton Kincaid, TE, BUF (at CIN)
67. Alexander Mattison, RB, MIN (at ATL)
68. K.J. Osborn, WR, MIN (at ATL)
69. Zack Moss, RB, IND (at CAR)
70. Rashee Rice, WR, KC (vs. MIA)
71. Logan Thomas, TE, WAS (at NE)
72. Jerome Ford, RB, CLE (vs. AZ)
73. Joshua Palmer, WR, Chargers @ Jets [INJURED]
74. Curtis Samuel, WR, WAS (at NE) [INJURED]
75. Brian Robinson Jr., RB, WAS (at NE)
76. Christian Watson, WR, GB (vs. MIN)
77. Rashid Shaheed, WR, NO (vs. CHI)
78. David Njoku, TE, CLE (vs. AZ)
79. Emari Demarcardo, RB, AZ (at CLE)
80. Tyler Boyd, WR, CIN (vs. BUF)
81. Brandin Cooks, WR, DAL (at PHI)
82. Dameon Pierce, RB, HOU (vs. TB)
83. Jaxon Smith-Njigba, WR, SEA (at BAL)
84. JuJu Smith-Schuster, WR, NE (vs. WAS)
85. D'Onta Foreman, RB, CHI (at NO)
86. Elijah Moore, WR, CLE (vs. AZ)
87. Taysom Hill, TE, NO (vs. CHI)
88. Cam Akers, RB, MIN (at ATL)
89. Odell Beckham Jr., WR, BAL (vs. SEA)
90. Marquez Valdes-Scantling, WR, KC (vs. MIA)
91. Jeff Wilson Jr., RB, MIA (vs. KC)
92. Tank Dell, WR, HOU (vs. TB)
93. AJ Dillon, RB, GB (vs. LAR)
94. Jayden Reed, WR, GB (vs. LAR)
95. Roschon Johnson, RB, CHI (at NO)
96. Treylon Burks, WR, TEN (at PIT) [INJURED]
97. Miles Sanders, RB, CAR (vs. IND)
98. Michael Wilson, WR, AZ (at CLE)
99. Darnell Mooney, WR, CHI (at NO)
100. Jake Ferguson, TE, DAL (at PHI)
Gary Davenport is a two-time Fantasy Sports Writers Association Football Writer of the Year. Follow him on Twitter, @IDPSharks.