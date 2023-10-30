Report: Jim Harbaugh Contract Offer Rescinded by Michigan Amid Sign-Stealing Probe

Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images

One of the best coaches in college football, Jim Harbaugh's future at Michigan is suddenly in doubt after the university rescinded a new contract offer that would have made him the highest-paid coach in the Big Ten, according to the Wall Street Journal's Andrew Beaton and Rachel Bachman.

The decision to retract the offer comes in light of the NCAA's ongoing investigation into a sign-stealing scandal surrounding Harbaugh and the Wolverines program.

In 2022, Harbaugh agreed to a five-year, $36.7 million deal that would keep him at Michigan through 2026.

