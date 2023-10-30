X

    Video: Broncos Play Taylor Swift's 'Shake It Off' After Beating Travis Kelce, Chiefs

    Julia StumbaughOctober 30, 2023

    DENVER, COLORADO - OCTOBER 29: Denver Broncos wide receiver Tre'Quan Smith (81) pats his teammate Denver Broncos wide receiver Courtland Sutton (14) on the head after he caught a touchdown pass during the second half at Empower Field at Mile High on October 29, 2023 in Denver, Colorado. The Denver Broncos beat the Kansas City Chiefs 24 to 9 during week 8 of the NFL regular season. (Photo by RJ Sangosti/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images)
    RJ Sangosti/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images

    The Kansas City Chiefs need to shake off their 24-9 loss to the Denver Broncos Sunday.

    That's what the home team indicated with their postgame song choice.

    Taylor Swift's "Shake it Off" was blasting in Mile High Stadium after the Broncos snapped a streak of 16 straight losses to the Chiefs that dated back to 2015.

    Swift is reportedly dating Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, who was held to 58 receiving yards in the loss.

    Bleacher Report @BleacherReport

    Broncos played Taylor Swift after beating Chiefs 😂<br><br>(via <a href="https://twitter.com/YahooSports?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@YahooSports</a>) <a href="https://t.co/PdCBg96sMh">pic.twitter.com/PdCBg96sMh</a>

    Swift has attended four Chiefs games this season. With her in the crowd, and frequently shown on the broadcast celebrating with Kelce's friends and family, the Chiefs strung together a 4-0 record while outscoring opponents 114-55.

    The singer was reportedly not in attendance for Sunday's loss. The Chiefs now have a 2-2 record without her in the stands.

    Thomas Carrieri @Thomas_Carrieri

    Travis Kelce just needs to shake it off and move on. <a href="https://t.co/8PVUvVgw6S">pic.twitter.com/8PVUvVgw6S</a>

    The Chiefs might be hoping Swift will be in attendance as they look to return to the win column at home next Sunday against the Miami Dolphins.

    The Broncos, who leapfrogged the Los Angeles Chargers in the division standings with Sunday's win, will likely hope Kansas City's bad luck continues. Denver is now 3-5 on the season and looking to challenge the Las Vegas Raiders for second in the AFC West.