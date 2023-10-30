Video: Broncos Play Taylor Swift's 'Shake It Off' After Beating Travis Kelce, Chiefs

RJ Sangosti/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images

The Kansas City Chiefs need to shake off their 24-9 loss to the Denver Broncos Sunday.

That's what the home team indicated with their postgame song choice.

Taylor Swift's "Shake it Off" was blasting in Mile High Stadium after the Broncos snapped a streak of 16 straight losses to the Chiefs that dated back to 2015.

Swift is reportedly dating Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, who was held to 58 receiving yards in the loss.

Swift has attended four Chiefs games this season. With her in the crowd, and frequently shown on the broadcast celebrating with Kelce's friends and family, the Chiefs strung together a 4-0 record while outscoring opponents 114-55.

The singer was reportedly not in attendance for Sunday's loss. The Chiefs now have a 2-2 record without her in the stands.

The Chiefs might be hoping Swift will be in attendance as they look to return to the win column at home next Sunday against the Miami Dolphins.