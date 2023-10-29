X

WORLD FOOTBALL

    Mia Fishel, Jaedyn Shaw Excite Fans as Lindsey Horan, USWNT Beat Colombia in Friendly

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured Columnist IVOctober 29, 2023

    SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 29: Mia Fishel #28 of the United States celebrates scoring during the second half of an international friendly against Colombia at Snapdragon Stadium on October 29, 2023 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Brad Smith/ISI Photos/USSF/Getty Images for USSF)
    Brad Smith/ISI Photos/USSF/Getty Images for USSF

    The youth movement finally arrived. Unsurprisingly, the goals followed shortly thereafter.

    For one game and a little over a half, the USWNT threatened Colombia during a pair of friendlies but couldn't find the back of the net. Mia Fishel and Jaedyn Shaw ended that following their second-half substitutions on Sunday, each scoring their first international goals in the United States' 3-0 win.

    B/R Football @brfootball

    San Diego native Mia Fishel scores her first USWNT goal in her hometown 🤗<br><br>Watch USA vs. Colombia on TNT or Max 📺 <a href="https://t.co/NpEzitNU6h">pic.twitter.com/NpEzitNU6h</a>

    B/R Football @brfootball

    19-year-old Jaedyn Shaw's first USWNT goal is all class 😎<br><br>Watch USA vs. Colombia on TNT and Max 📺 <a href="https://t.co/dv3SNNFJQm">pic.twitter.com/dv3SNNFJQm</a>

    Lindsey Horan added a goal on a beautiful volley and finally—mercifully—the United States found joy in its attack.

    U.S. Women's National Soccer Team @USWNT

    Lindsey Horan. <br><br>Absolutely filthy. <a href="https://t.co/XPyRyAozGq">pic.twitter.com/XPyRyAozGq</a>

    But Fishel and Shaw were the real stories. The 22-year-old Fishel provided an immediate spark for the USWNT upon her entry into the game alongside promising playmaker Shaw, only 19 herself.

    It was another reminder that it is perhaps time for the Americans to hand over the reins to the next generation of footballers, especially after Alex Morgan missed a penalty in the first friendly against Colombia and still hasn't scored an international goal since February.

    There was symbolism in Fishel replacing Morgan in this game and immediately scoring. It wasn't lost on USWNT supporters, who were loving what they saw from the young duo:

    Daniel Kobin @danielkobin

    We've now entered the Mia Fishel era. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/USWNT?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#USWNT</a>

    Pardeep Cattry @pcattry

    full steam ahead on the Mia Fishel hype train<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/USWNT?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#USWNT</a>

    Kylee Garson @kyleegarson

    It's almost like Mia Fishel is very good at football and should have been on the team long before 2023???? A concept. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/USWNT?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#USWNT</a>

    Andrea Pilar @andreapilarrrr

    Methinks Mia Fishel's clinical in front of goal!

    Morgan Finkelstein @momofink

    ONE MORE TIME FOR THE PEOPLE IN THE BACK<br><br>MIA<br><br>FISHEL<br><br>HIVE!!!

    Laney Taylor @LaneyMTaylor

    Shaw + Fishel + DeMelo + Rodman is just awesome <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/USWNT?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#USWNT</a>

    Claire Watkins @ScoutRipley

    Jaedyn Shaw gets her goal. What a performance in 45 minutes for the young baller.

    Anthony DiCicco @DiCiccoMethod

    This is a fun USWNT game. Jaedyn Shaw debut on Thursday. First USWNT goal on Sunday. Welcome to the show. You're going to be here for a very long time.

    Marisa Nahem @Marisa_N19

    Jaedyn Shaw. Mia Fishel. Alyssa Thompson. <br><br>Add in Trin Rodman, Sophia Smith, Mal Swanson, Cat Macario.<br><br>Is this the future of the USWNT? Because wow!!

    Dustin Page @DustinMPage

    JAEDYN SHAW CHEEKY CHIP GOOOOAAAALLLL <br><br>THE KIDS' TIME IS NOW EVERYONE!!! <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/USWNT?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#USWNT</a>

    This wasn't a particularly close game. The United States dominated every metric, holding 56 percent of possession, out-shooting the Colombians 20-3 (7-2 on goal) and earning five corners to just two for their counterparts.

    But for a United States team that disappointed in the World Cup and then couldn't muster a goal in the first friendly between these teams, it was a much-needed breakthrough. And the fact that the explosive second half was paced by the team's young, up-and-coming stars will only lend credence to the belief that it's time for the United States to hand over the reigns to the next generation of players.

    Certainly, players like Fishel and Shaw have given the USWNT's next coach—whoever that ends up being—something to consider. The future is bright for the Americans. Now, they just have to embrace the transition.