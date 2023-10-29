Mia Fishel, Jaedyn Shaw Excite Fans as Lindsey Horan, USWNT Beat Colombia in Friendly

Brad Smith/ISI Photos/USSF/Getty Images for USSF

The youth movement finally arrived. Unsurprisingly, the goals followed shortly thereafter.

For one game and a little over a half, the USWNT threatened Colombia during a pair of friendlies but couldn't find the back of the net. Mia Fishel and Jaedyn Shaw ended that following their second-half substitutions on Sunday, each scoring their first international goals in the United States' 3-0 win.

Lindsey Horan added a goal on a beautiful volley and finally—mercifully—the United States found joy in its attack.

But Fishel and Shaw were the real stories. The 22-year-old Fishel provided an immediate spark for the USWNT upon her entry into the game alongside promising playmaker Shaw, only 19 herself.

It was another reminder that it is perhaps time for the Americans to hand over the reins to the next generation of footballers, especially after Alex Morgan missed a penalty in the first friendly against Colombia and still hasn't scored an international goal since February.

There was symbolism in Fishel replacing Morgan in this game and immediately scoring. It wasn't lost on USWNT supporters, who were loving what they saw from the young duo:

This wasn't a particularly close game. The United States dominated every metric, holding 56 percent of possession, out-shooting the Colombians 20-3 (7-2 on goal) and earning five corners to just two for their counterparts.

But for a United States team that disappointed in the World Cup and then couldn't muster a goal in the first friendly between these teams, it was a much-needed breakthrough. And the fact that the explosive second half was paced by the team's young, up-and-coming stars will only lend credence to the belief that it's time for the United States to hand over the reigns to the next generation of players.