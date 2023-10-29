Bowl Projections 2023-24: Predictions for CFP, New Year's Six After Week 10 AP Poll

2 of 2

AP Photo/Jeff Chiu

College Football Playoff

Rose Bowl (January 1): No. 2 Michigan vs. No. 3 Florida State

Sugar Bowl (January 1): No. 1 Georgia vs. No. 4 Washington

New Years' Six

Cotton Bowl (December 29): Texas vs. Penn State

Peach Bowl (December 30): Alabama vs. Oklahoma

Orange Bowl (December 30): Louisville vs. Ohio State

Fiesta Bowl (January 1): Oregon vs. Air Force

One could make the case Michigan deserves to be the No. 1 seed in the playoff if the regular season ended right now.

The Wolverines have dusted the competition so far, making up for the fact they don't yet have a signature win. That opportunity will first come when they hit the road to play Penn State on Nov. 11.

But Georgia is still the king until somebody knocks the reigning national champion off its throne. The Bulldogs might be rounding into form as well. They led Florida 36-7 going into the fourth quarter of what proved to be a 43-20 victory. Carson Beck went 19-of-28 for 315 yards and two touchdowns

It's hard to see Georgia falling out of the top spot if it manages to go 13-0 in the regular season.

Washington likewise controls its own destiny with regard to the playoff, but maintaining its perfect record won't be easy with USC, Utah, Oregon State and Washington State all ahead on the schedule.

The Huskies' defense has shown some vulnerabilities over the last few weeks. Giving up 541 yards to Oregon could be chalked up as a one-off, but allowing Stanford to go for 495 yards and 33 points on Saturday might have been warning sign.