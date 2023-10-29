Bowl Projections 2023-24: Predictions for CFP, New Year's Six After Week 10 AP PollOctober 29, 2023
Bowl Projections 2023-24: Predictions for CFP, New Year's Six After Week 10 AP Poll
Coming out of Week 9, the College Football Playoff looks a lot like it did going in.
Georgia, Ohio State, Florida State and Washington all prevailed Saturday, while Michigan had the week off. They occupy the top five spots in the newest Associated Press Top 25 poll that was released Sunday.
Oklahoma's 38-33 upset at the hands of Kansas could have some playoff implications, though. Even if the Sooners run the table along with Texas, a one-loss Big 12 champion could be shut out of the national semifinals.
Here's a look at the New Year's Six and CFP bowl landscape with Week 10 on the horizon.
Week 10 AP Top 25
1. Georgia
2. Michigan
3. Ohio State
4. Florida State
5. Washington
6. Oregon
7. Texas
8. Alabama
9. Penn State
10. Oklahoma
11. Ole Miss
12. Notre Dame
13. LSU
14. Missouri
15. Louisville
16. Oregon State
17. Air Force
18. Utah
19. Tennessee
20. UCLA
21. Tulane
22. Kansas
23. James Madison
24. USC
25. Kansas State
Bowl Projections
College Football Playoff
Rose Bowl (January 1): No. 2 Michigan vs. No. 3 Florida State
Sugar Bowl (January 1): No. 1 Georgia vs. No. 4 Washington
New Years' Six
Cotton Bowl (December 29): Texas vs. Penn State
Peach Bowl (December 30): Alabama vs. Oklahoma
Orange Bowl (December 30): Louisville vs. Ohio State
Fiesta Bowl (January 1): Oregon vs. Air Force
One could make the case Michigan deserves to be the No. 1 seed in the playoff if the regular season ended right now.
The Wolverines have dusted the competition so far, making up for the fact they don't yet have a signature win. That opportunity will first come when they hit the road to play Penn State on Nov. 11.
But Georgia is still the king until somebody knocks the reigning national champion off its throne. The Bulldogs might be rounding into form as well. They led Florida 36-7 going into the fourth quarter of what proved to be a 43-20 victory. Carson Beck went 19-of-28 for 315 yards and two touchdowns
It's hard to see Georgia falling out of the top spot if it manages to go 13-0 in the regular season.
Washington likewise controls its own destiny with regard to the playoff, but maintaining its perfect record won't be easy with USC, Utah, Oregon State and Washington State all ahead on the schedule.
The Huskies' defense has shown some vulnerabilities over the last few weeks. Giving up 541 yards to Oregon could be chalked up as a one-off, but allowing Stanford to go for 495 yards and 33 points on Saturday might have been warning sign.
Quarterback Michael Penix Jr. should torch USC given how easily teams are carving up the Trojans. If USC star Caleb Williams does the same to Washington, though, Kalen DeBoer's squad could have its hands full in Los Angeles.