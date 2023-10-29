CFB

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured Columnist IVOctober 29, 2023

    Bowl Projections 2023-24: Predictions for CFP, New Year's Six After Week 10 AP Poll

      WINSTON-SALEM, NORTH CAROLINA - OCTOBER 28: Jordan Travis #13 of the Florida State Seminoles reacts after runing for a touchdown against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons during the first half of their game at Truist Field on October 28, 2023 in Winston-Salem, North Carolina. (Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images)
      Grant Halverson/Getty Images

      Coming out of Week 9, the College Football Playoff looks a lot like it did going in.

      Georgia, Ohio State, Florida State and Washington all prevailed Saturday, while Michigan had the week off. They occupy the top five spots in the newest Associated Press Top 25 poll that was released Sunday.

      Oklahoma's 38-33 upset at the hands of Kansas could have some playoff implications, though. Even if the Sooners run the table along with Texas, a one-loss Big 12 champion could be shut out of the national semifinals.

      Here's a look at the New Year's Six and CFP bowl landscape with Week 10 on the horizon.

    Week 10 AP Top 25

      Georgia players, from left, tight end Lawson Luckie (7), offensive lineman Micah Morris (56) and tight end Oscar Delp (4) celebrate with running back Daijun Edwards (30) after he scored a touchdown on a 2-yard run during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Florida, Saturday, Oct. 28, 2023, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
      AP Photo/John Raoux

      1. Georgia

      2. Michigan

      3. Ohio State

      4. Florida State

      5. Washington

      6. Oregon

      7. Texas

      8. Alabama

      9. Penn State

      10. Oklahoma

      11. Ole Miss

      12. Notre Dame

      13. LSU

      14. Missouri

      15. Louisville

      16. Oregon State

      17. Air Force

      18. Utah

      19. Tennessee

      20. UCLA

      21. Tulane

      22. Kansas

      23. James Madison

      24. USC

      25. Kansas State

    Bowl Projections

      Washington wide receiver Ja'Lynn Polk (2) is congratulated by quarterback Michael Penix Jr., right, after scoring against Stanford during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Stanford, Calif., Saturday, Oct. 28, 2023. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
      AP Photo/Jeff Chiu

      College Football Playoff

      Rose Bowl (January 1): No. 2 Michigan vs. No. 3 Florida State

      Sugar Bowl (January 1): No. 1 Georgia vs. No. 4 Washington

      New Years' Six

      Cotton Bowl (December 29): Texas vs. Penn State

      Peach Bowl (December 30): Alabama vs. Oklahoma

      Orange Bowl (December 30): Louisville vs. Ohio State

      Fiesta Bowl (January 1): Oregon vs. Air Force

      One could make the case Michigan deserves to be the No. 1 seed in the playoff if the regular season ended right now.

      The Wolverines have dusted the competition so far, making up for the fact they don't yet have a signature win. That opportunity will first come when they hit the road to play Penn State on Nov. 11.

      But Georgia is still the king until somebody knocks the reigning national champion off its throne. The Bulldogs might be rounding into form as well. They led Florida 36-7 going into the fourth quarter of what proved to be a 43-20 victory. Carson Beck went 19-of-28 for 315 yards and two touchdowns

      It's hard to see Georgia falling out of the top spot if it manages to go 13-0 in the regular season.

      Washington likewise controls its own destiny with regard to the playoff, but maintaining its perfect record won't be easy with USC, Utah, Oregon State and Washington State all ahead on the schedule.

      The Huskies' defense has shown some vulnerabilities over the last few weeks. Giving up 541 yards to Oregon could be chalked up as a one-off, but allowing Stanford to go for 495 yards and 33 points on Saturday might have been warning sign.

      Quarterback Michael Penix Jr. should torch USC given how easily teams are carving up the Trojans. If USC star Caleb Williams does the same to Washington, though, Kalen DeBoer's squad could have its hands full in Los Angeles.

