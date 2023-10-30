Best Landing Spots for Top Available NBA Free Agents

4 of 5

Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images

Griffin joining the Warriors to team up with Stephen Curry, Chris Paul, Draymond Green, Klay Thompson and others would be something our 2014-15 selves would have never believed.

Still, the veteran forward makes sense on a championship-hopeful team that's already had to endure an early season injury to Green.

Griffin was a solid veteran piece for the Celtics last season, even averaging 8.1 points, 5.3 rebounds and 1.9 assists while shooting 52.2 percent overall and 38.8 percent from three in his 16 starts. The 34-year-old is a smart passer and able three-point shooter, which would fit well with the Warriors system.

"I'm not blowing smoke, it was as good as it gets. He was unbelievable when he played and even better when he didn't. He has a fan for life from everybody in our organization," Celtics President of Basketball Operations Brad Stevens said of Griffin, per Gary Washburn of The Boston Globe.

Selfishly, we'd like to see one more alley-oop from Paul to Griffin for old time's sake, as the two no longer have any bad blood between them according to Griffin. Paul has since expressed some regret about no longer playing with his former All-Star forward as well, especially since Griffin added a three-point shot to his arsenal.