2023 NFL Week 8: Top Takeaways for Every Team from Sunday's Games

2023 NFL Week 8: Top Takeaways for Every Team from Sunday's GamesOctober 29, 2023
On an action-packed Sunday, Week 8 in the NFL had a little bit of everything as it pertains to the quarterback position. A rookie signal-caller had an outstanding performance, a couple of starters went down with injuries and one team may have a midseason quarterback controversy.
Aside from the headline quarterback news, we also saw a bit of separation between playoff contenders and pretenders.
Several teams that won will likely look to add assets before the October 31 trade deadline, while some of Sunday's losers will probably go into sell mode in the next few days.
Bleacher Report's Brent Sobleski and Moe Moton will help you catch up on all the action from Sunday's games with their thoughts on each team.
New York Jets at New York Giants
Jets Should Be Buyers at the Trade Deadline
The New York Jets didn't fold after they lost quarterback Aaron Rodgers (torn Achilles) for an indefinite period. While Gang Green has a lower ceiling in terms of wins and losses with Zach Wilson at the helm, the club has rattled off three consecutive wins, including an impressive victory over the Philadelphia Eagles.
At 4-3, the Jets can make a push with Wilson, who still makes crucial mistakes in his third year, but he's also completed timely passes to wideout Garrett Wilson in big spots. We saw both the good and awful from Wilson under center on Sunday.
General manager Joe Douglas should go all in on this season while the Jets ride a hot streak.
New York can call the Las Vegas Raiders for wideout Hunter Renfrow, who can contribute in the slot as Randall Cobb goes inactive on game days. Gang Green can also add depth for the offensive line with Duane Brown (hip) and Alijah Vera-Tucker (torn Achilles) out or find help to compensate for the loss of defensive tackle Al Woods, who tore his Achilles during Sunday's game.
Giants Need to Compile Draft Capital
The New York Giants lost the MetLife Stadium battle to the Jets and fell to 2-6. After they overachieved in 2022 with a playoff berth, the club has taken a big step backward, and the front office must reshape the roster in the offseason.
On Sunday, quarterback Tyrod Taylor went to the hospital with a rib injury, and Tommy DeVito took over for him, completing two out of seven passes for minus-one yard with four carries for 12 yards and a touchdown. The Giants only recorded seven receiving yards for the game.
According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, quarterback Daniel Jones is "eyeing" a possible return in Week 10.
At the bottom of the NFC East and possibly down to their third-string quarterback next week, the Giants are looking at 2-7 and an offseason of rebuilding for a roster that needs changes across the offensive line, in the wide receiver room and perhaps at quarterback.
Big Blue should be sellers at the trade deadline to stock up on draft picks as the front office considers the team's long-term outlook.
Houston Texans at Carolina Panthers
Panthers Get First Win, Lessen Pain of Bryce Young Trade
The Carolina Panthers spent all offseason trying to find a franchise quarterback. Check that, the Panthers organization have searched for a top talent behind center for the majority of David Tepper's tenure as owner.
The franchise planted its flag this offseason and made a big move by trading for the No. 1 overall pick in April's draft and selecting Bryce Young. In doing so, the organization surrendered next year's first-round selection as part of the deal.
When the team started 0-6, the move looked terrible. Young had been outplayed by other rookie quarterbacks. Carolina was once again sitting in the No. 1 hole for the 2024 class, even though it didn't own the actual selection.
So, a 15-13 win over the Houston Texans, particularly when facing this year's No. 2 overall pick C.J. Stroud—who had clearly outpaced Young to that point—turned out to be extra sweet. The Panthers added an extra wrinkle to this particular contest when head coach Frank Reich handed play-calling duties to coordinator Thomas Brown.
Young responded with his most efficient outing to date. The rookie threw for 235 yards and a score without any turnovers.
One regular-season game shouldn't mean so much. But it's all positive for the Panthers. They don't need to feel as bad about the trade. They're not necessarily giving up the top pick. Young outplayed the class' other top quarterback prospect. And Carolina may have found something with Brown calling the offense.
Loss To Panthers Show Texans Aren't As Far Along As They Thought
It's easy to forget that the Houston Texans are still emerging out of a rebuild and have a ways to go before they're ready to compete at a high level on a weekly basis.
While many probably thought Houston was ready to turn the corner after winning three of its previous four contests, the loss to the Panthers showed that every opponent, even a previously winless one, is dangerous.
"You have to learn to prepare after success and not ride the waves and ups and downs of a long season," head coach Demeco Ryans told reporters after the contest. "Every game in the league is going to be tight."
Yes, Stroud remains the frontrunner for NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year and made some unbelievably good throws Sunday. But he's a rookie. He needs help. Those around him must do a better job creating plays. The Texans running backs averaged 3.5 yards per carry. The passing game produced one chunk play. No receiver managed more than 57 yards.
All the pieces aren't in place. Meanwhile, a learning process is underway, as Ryans tries to teach him the weekly grind of being a winning squad. Right now, the Texans are 3-4 with exciting potential but too much inconsistency throughout their roster.
Philadelphia Eagles at Washington Commanders
Eagles Have All the Characteristics of a Strong Super Bowl Contender
Despite a sloppy 38-31 win over the Washington Commanders, the Philadelphia Eagles still showed why they're contenders to win Super Bowl LVIII.
Against the Commanders, the Eagles didn't play their best game. In the first half, they trailed 14-3 and committed a couple of turnovers with one of those giveaways on their usually well-executed tush-push play. Yet, the Eagles scored 38 points and outscored the Commanders 28-14 in the second half.
By the way, Jalen Hurts threw for 319 yards and four touchdowns, and wideout A.J. Brown hauled in eight passes for 130 yards and two touchdowns, breaking one of Hall of Famer Calvin Johnson's receiving records.
Through 17 games, good teams will struggle in stretches. The best teams still win those contests more times than not, and we saw Philadelphia do that on Sunday.
Commanders Are Headed for a Rebuild in 2024
According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Commanders' decision on whether to trade players or push for the postseason hinged upon Sunday's result.
Well, the Commanders came up short against the Eagles, and they've lost five of their past six games. Based on this team's trajectory, the front office should have a fire sale before the trade deadline.
In all likelihood, the Commanders will have a new general manager, head coach and starting quarterback in 2024. Offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy has provided a spark on his side of the ball, but he joined a coaching staff that probably needed a solid year to maintain of the status quo.
Washington is under new ownership, and the team hasn't finished with a winning record since 2016, though it made the playoffs in a down year for the NFC East division in 2020. Teams should call the Commanders to inquire about high-profile defensive playmakers like Chase Young, Montez Sweat, Jonathan Allen and Kendall Fuller.
New England Patriots at Miami Dolphins
Dolphins Must Do More to Prove They Belong in Conversation with Elite Teams
On Sunday, the Miami Dolphins completed a season sweep on the New England Patriots with a 31-17 victory, but their win doesn't change the minds of skeptics who have questions about how the team stacks up against the NFL's top squads.
Through eight weeks, the Dolphins have shown they're able to beat teams at the bottom of the standings like the Los Angeles Chargers (2-4), Denver Broncos (2-5) and New England Patriots (2-6), but they've lost to teams with winning records (the Buffalo Bills and Philadelphia Eagles) by 14-plus points.
As expected, the Dolphins handled business against a basement-dwelling Patriots squad and never trailed in the contest. Next Sunday, they can step out of the fraud category in a matchup with the Kansas City Chiefs at Frankfurt Stadium in Germany.
Patriots Must Go into Full Evaluation Mode for the Rest of the Season
With a 31-17 loss to the Dolphins, the Patriots fell to 2-6. They can kiss their playoff hopes goodbye. New England should focus on player development for the remainder of the season.
In order to get a look at the youth across the roster, the Patriots could trade older veterans or any player they don't plan to re-sign in the offseason.
Aside from the roster, New England also needs to make a decision on Bill Belichick. As the Patriots' de facto general manager, he's had underwhelming draft classes in recent years.
At this point, the Patriots have to approach the final three months of the 2023 campaign with the 2024 offseason and wholesale changes in mind.
Los Angeles Rams at Dallas Cowboys
Cowboys Defense Can Shut Down Viable Offenses Without Trevon Diggs
The Dallas Cowboys lost a key playmaker on defense when All-Pro cornerback Trevon Diggs tore his ACL during a practice in September. In the following game, the Cowboys allowed 28 points and a 120 passer rating to Arizona Cardinals quarterback Joshua Dobbs in a loss.
Though the Cowboys thumped the New England Patriots 38-3 in Week 4, they gave up 42 points in a marquee matchup with the San Francisco 49ers in the following week.
On Sunday, the Cowboys proved their defense can stack up against an offense that can move the ball with consistency in a 43-20 win over the Los Angeles Rams.
At 3-5, the Rams aren't contenders in the NFC, but they went into Sunday's contest with the seventh-ranked passing offense that features a high-end receiver duo in Cooper Kupp and Puka Nacua, who have six 118-plus-yard receiving performances combined. Neither wideout had more than 43 receiving yards or a touchdown against Dallas.
The Cowboys defense is still an elite unit.
Rams Are NFC Pretenders, But They Will Hang Around the Playoff Picture
In the Rams' matchup with the Cowboys, we saw the difference between a legitimate playoff contender and a team that's too young to compete with the upper-echelon squads.
The Rams fell behind the Cowboys 33-3, made Dallas a little uncomfortable between the second and third quarters with back-to-back touchdowns, but they dug a hole too deep for them to bounce back.
Other than Aaron Donald, Los Angeles has a defense full of unproven and inexperienced starters, so the team can hope for some growth on that side of the ball in the next few months.
Nonetheless, quarterback Matthew Stafford turns the ball over too frequently (seven interceptions this season) for the offense to routinely overcome a deficit when the defense makes its mistakes.
Unless the Rams make some splashy moves to bolster the defense at the trade deadline, they'll likely fall short of a playoff berth. With that said, Los Angeles will play the Green Bay Packers (2-5) and Arizona Cardinals (1-6) in two of its next three games, which means the club will fool some people through November.
Jacksonville Jaguars at Pittsburgh Steelers
Trevor Lawrence, Jaguars Take Control of AFC South
With Sunday's 20-10 victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers, the Jacksonville Jaguars own the league's second-longest winning streak at five games. After back-to-back losses to the Kansas City Chiefs and Houston Texans, the Jags found their mojo in London and haven't looked back.
At 6-2, the AFC South isn't much of a race at this juncture. The Texans, Tennessee Titans and Indianapolis Colts are all below .500 with three wins. Maybe the Titans found something in rookie Will Levis. Otherwise, the challenge won't really come from anyone within the division.
Instead, Jacksonville can start looking at the rest of the AFC and start counting itself among the likes of the Kansas City Chiefs, Miami Dolphins, Buffalo Bills and Baltimore Ravens.
In order to compete with the top squads, Trevor Lawrence's play must rival each of the elite quarterbacks found on those rosters. During a wet game in a hostile environment against a relentless defensive front, Lawrence posted a career-high by averaging 9.1 yards per pass attempt.
The Jaguars have the weapons to compete with anyone. Travis Etienne produced 149 yards from scrimmage Sunday. Evan Engram and Calvin Ridley added 171 receiving yards. With Lawrence pulling the strings, Jacksonville could cruise through the rest of their regular-season schedule.
Kenny Pickett's Injury Adds to Steelers' Offensive Woes
The fact that the Pittsburgh Steelers offense is the only unit not to produce a 400-yard game since Matt Canada became coordinator is such a damning stat. The situation won't be helped by starting quarterback Kenny Pickett suffering a rib injury.
The second-year signal-caller suffered the injury when he threw away a ball late in the second quarter and Jaguars defensive lineman Adam Gotsis took him to ground. After the contest, head coach Mike Tomlin didn't have any updates.
Mitchell Trubisky subsequently entered the game, completed under 50 percent of his passes and threw a pair of interceptions.
The Steelers offense is already a sore spot. TJ Watt and Co. can only do so much. Pittsburgh's defense sacked Lawrence three times and created three turnovers. But Pittsburgh simply doesn't have the scheme, firepower or ability to create explosive plays in an NFL that relies on all three to compete against the league's best.
Even when Pickett was in the game, the team was forced to settle for their field goal, because the quarterback showed slow eyes, didn't see a wide-open Diontae Johnson in the end zone and completely missed the pass when he finally recognized the receiver.
New Orleans Saints at Indianapolis Colts
Saints Take Out Offensive Frustrations on Colts Defense
The New Orleans Saints' inability to consistently score touchdowns, particularly after driving the ball, came to a head after last week's loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars. So much so, quarterback Derek Carr needed to publicly address his frustrations.
"Man, 10 years ago, when I got into the league, every quarterback was cussing everybody out," Carr told reporters. "And now, I didn't even cuss nobody out and everyone thinks that everyone is mad at each other. So, times are definitely changing. I can tell by the gray hairs in my beard, and by people getting upset by a quarterback yelling.
"But, I do have to temper my emotions. I think, with a little bit of the frustration of losing, I've let that get the best of me, if I'm honest. Usually, no matter a mistake, I'm super positive. But I also realize how good we can be, and I won't change the demand of excellence from myself, from my teammates. But there is a better way to do it, I think."
The mood is very different for the Saints after a 38-point outburst against the Indianapolis Colts.
According to the Times-Picayune's Jeff Duncan, New Orleans' 583 yards from scrimmage are the most by the team in nearly three years. Rashid Shaheed's vertical speed served as a huge weapon, with 153 yards on three receptions. Alvin Kamara's expanded usage in the passing game also adds another dynamic (142 receiving yards over the past two games). Overall, the Saints offense scored four touchdowns during five trips into the red zone.
Colts' Secondary Is In Shambles and Needs Immediate Help
Injuries happen and secondary depth is difficult to obtain. Yet the Indianapolis Colts aren't even fielding an NFL-caliber group of defensive backs.
When a defensive coordinator's philosophy is to keep the ball in front of defenders, squeeze throwing lanes and force opponents into mistakes, the scheme simply won't work with inexperienced defenders with mental and physical breakdowns, hence the Saints' 350 passing yards.
The Colts made a conscience choice to go young this year, particularly at cornerback. The organization wanted to see what it had in Dallis Flowers, Darrell Baker Jr. and rookies JuJu Brents and Jaylon Jones. Flowers is out for the year with a torn Achilles tendon. Baker was quickly benched then reinserted into the lineup because of injuries. Brents is currently nursing a pulled quad. Outside of veteran Kenny Moore II, who's better suited at nickel, the team is a disaster at cornerback.
With the season now teetering on the edge after three straight losses, something must be done at corner or just accept the fact Indianapolis will be drafting in next year's top 10. At minimum, general manager Chris Ballard should inquire about the Carolina Panthers' Donte Jackson and Buffalo Bills' Kaiir Elam to see if the Colts can bolster their secondary at the trade deadline.
Atlanta Falcons at Tennessee Titans
Will Levis Has Earned the Starting Job for the Rest of the Season
On Sunday, the Tennessee Titans beat the Atlanta Falcons 28-23, but rookie second-round quarterback Will Levis' impressive performance is the biggest positive story from the early afternoon.
In his NFL debut start, Levis threw for 238 yards and four touchdowns against the Atlanta Falcons' seventh-ranked pass defense. With him under center, the Titans offense looked better than it had all season, scoring a season-high 28 points.
Furthermore, three-time All-Pro wideout DeAndre Hopkins had his most productive outing as a Titan with Levis under center, hauling in four passes for 128 yards and three touchdowns.
Before the Titans' Week 7 bye, Ryan Tannehill suffered an ankle injury, and he may not get his job back.
Tannehill's contract will expire in the offseason. Keep in mind that the Titans selected Levis in the second round of this year's draft, so they saw potential in him. At least for now, Tennessee looks like it has a young signal-caller who has a chance to lead the offense in the future.
Falcons Should Start Taylor Heinicke in Week 9
The Falcons seem unsure about their young quarterback, Desmond Ridder, who cleared concussion protocol but took a backseat to Taylor Heinicke in the second half of Sunday's game with the Titans.
Before Ridder exited the game, he completed eight out of 12 passes for 71 yards and lost a fumble. Ridder has had issues with turnovers this season. In Week 6, he threw three interceptions and followed that up with three fumbles last week.
Perhaps head coach Arthur Smith saw Ridder's second-quarter fumble as the final straw that broke his patience.
Based on Heinicke's recent track record with the Washington Commanders, he's not going to throw for a ton of yards. On a positive note, the journeyman signal-caller isn't going to put the Falcons in bad spots with turnovers, which may be enough to help Atlanta string together victories.
Minnesota Vikings at Green Bay Packers
Vikings Should Inquire About Commanders QB Jacoby Brissett
In the fourth quarter of Sunday's game with the Green Bay Packers, Kirk Cousins exited on a cart. According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, Cousins tore his Achilles. In for Cousins, rookie fifth-rounder Jaren Hall took over the offense, completing three out of four passes for 23 yards and losing a fumble.
At 4-4, the Vikings have a shot to make to the playoffs, and they have a budding rookie wide receiver in Jordan Addison, who hauled in 14 passes for 205 yards and three touchdowns in the team's past two games.
According to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, Washington Commanders' Jacoby Brissett has drawn trade interest before the deadline. The Vikings should make an aggressive offer for the journeyman quarterback who has experience filling in for starting signal-callers (Andrew Luck, Tua Tagovailoa and Deshaun Watson).
On a three-game win streak, Minnesota should do everything possible to stay on a roll. Brissett gives the club a better chance than Hall to win now.
Jordan Love Is Playing to Keep His Job in 2024
The Packers have lost four consecutive games, and they're on the pathway to a top-10 draft pick next year. If the Packers continue on this downward trend, they should consider a quarterback in the first round with a strong class of signal-callers eligible to declare for the 2024 draft.
After Love threw for six touchdowns and zero interceptions in the first two weeks of the season, he's thrown for five touchdowns and eight interceptions in his past five outings, which raises concerns about his development as a starter.
This past offseason, Green Bay signed Love to a new deal instead of picking up his fifth-year option, but he's only under contract through the 2024 campaign.
Because of the Packers' short-term commitment in Love, one can make the case that he has the remainder of the season to convince the team that's the guy for the job, or else a rookie could push him for the starting position next offseason.
Kansas City Chiefs at Denver Broncos
Sean Payton's Regime Holds on to Hope for Early Turnaround
The Denver Broncos have won consecutive games and snapped a 16-game losing streak to the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday.
Though the Broncos pressured, pummeled and picked off Patrick Mahomes, who battled the flu going into the game, Denver's defense deserves some credit.
Weeks ago, the Broncos gave up 70 points to the Miami Dolphins and 28-plus points to the Chicago Bears' and New York Jets' struggling offenses. Denver has allowed an average of 15 points over its last three outings, one of those matchups against a healthy Mahomes at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
Offensively, the Broncos have embraced the run game, averaging 138 yards on the ground over their last four contests. Meanwhile, Russell Wilson hasn't posted eye-popping passing numbers, but he's efficient in the pocket with just two interceptions since Week 4. On Sunday, Wilson recorded his second-highest passer rating of the season (119.3).
At 3-5, with solid play on both sides of the ball, Denver has gained some steam going into the second half of the season.
Chiefs Must Address Turnover Issues
Yes, Mahomes came into Sunday's game with the Broncos under the weather, but the Chiefs came into Week 8 with 11 turnovers, which was tied for the eighth-most across the league.
With Mahomes battling the flu, the Chiefs had to do a better job of taking care of the ball, and they didn't do it. Aside from Mahomes, wideouts Marquez Valdes-Scantling and Mecole Hardman lost fumbles.
When healthy, Mahomes will rebound from Sunday's flu game, but Kansas City should use its sloppy five-turnover loss to emphasize a focus on ball security going forward. The Chiefs have multiple turnovers in five out of eight outings this season.
Even with Mahomes at 100 percent, the Chiefs will struggle against top teams if they continue to give the ball away at their current rate.
