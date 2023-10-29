2023 NFL Week 8: Top Takeaways for Every Team from Sunday's Games

7 of 11

Saints Take Out Offensive Frustrations on Colts Defense

The New Orleans Saints' inability to consistently score touchdowns, particularly after driving the ball, came to a head after last week's loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars. So much so, quarterback Derek Carr needed to publicly address his frustrations.

"Man, 10 years ago, when I got into the league, every quarterback was cussing everybody out," Carr told reporters. "And now, I didn't even cuss nobody out and everyone thinks that everyone is mad at each other. So, times are definitely changing. I can tell by the gray hairs in my beard, and by people getting upset by a quarterback yelling.

"But, I do have to temper my emotions. I think, with a little bit of the frustration of losing, I've let that get the best of me, if I'm honest. Usually, no matter a mistake, I'm super positive. But I also realize how good we can be, and I won't change the demand of excellence from myself, from my teammates. But there is a better way to do it, I think."

The mood is very different for the Saints after a 38-point outburst against the Indianapolis Colts.

According to the Times-Picayune's Jeff Duncan, New Orleans' 583 yards from scrimmage are the most by the team in nearly three years. Rashid Shaheed's vertical speed served as a huge weapon, with 153 yards on three receptions. Alvin Kamara's expanded usage in the passing game also adds another dynamic (142 receiving yards over the past two games). Overall, the Saints offense scored four touchdowns during five trips into the red zone.

Colts' Secondary Is In Shambles and Needs Immediate Help

Injuries happen and secondary depth is difficult to obtain. Yet the Indianapolis Colts aren't even fielding an NFL-caliber group of defensive backs.

When a defensive coordinator's philosophy is to keep the ball in front of defenders, squeeze throwing lanes and force opponents into mistakes, the scheme simply won't work with inexperienced defenders with mental and physical breakdowns, hence the Saints' 350 passing yards.

The Colts made a conscience choice to go young this year, particularly at cornerback. The organization wanted to see what it had in Dallis Flowers, Darrell Baker Jr. and rookies JuJu Brents and Jaylon Jones. Flowers is out for the year with a torn Achilles tendon. Baker was quickly benched then reinserted into the lineup because of injuries. Brents is currently nursing a pulled quad. Outside of veteran Kenny Moore II, who's better suited at nickel, the team is a disaster at cornerback.