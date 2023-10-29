X

    NFL Rumors: Hollywood Brown Draws Trade Interest, Cardinals Want WR for Their Future

    Mike Chiari@@mikechiariFeatured Columnist IVOctober 29, 2023

    GLENDALE, AZ - OCTOBER 08: Marquise Brown #2 of the Arizona Cardinals runs the ball during an NFL game against the Cincinnati Bengals at State Farm Stadium on October 8, 2023 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images)
    Cooper Neill/Getty Images

    The Arizona Cardinals reportedly aren't keen on trading wide receiver Marquise "Hollywood" Brown ahead of Tuesday's NFL trade deadline.

    According to Dianna Russini of The Athletic, the Cards have received calls on Brown, but they want him "to be part of their future," and Russini does not anticipate Arizona trading him.

    Brown is the Cardinals' leading receiver across the board this season with 32 receptions for 383 yards and three touchdowns.

