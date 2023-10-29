NFL Rumors: Hollywood Brown Draws Trade Interest, Cardinals Want WR for Their Future

Cooper Neill/Getty Images

The Arizona Cardinals reportedly aren't keen on trading wide receiver Marquise "Hollywood" Brown ahead of Tuesday's NFL trade deadline.

According to Dianna Russini of The Athletic, the Cards have received calls on Brown, but they want him "to be part of their future," and Russini does not anticipate Arizona trading him.

Brown is the Cardinals' leading receiver across the board this season with 32 receptions for 383 yards and three touchdowns.

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.