Ranking the Top 100 MLB Players of the 2023 Season

5. Corey Seager, SS, Texas Rangers

.327/.390/.623, 33 HR, 88 R, 96 RBI, 169 wRC+

Might be a teensy bit high on Seager here, but you rarely see a qualified hitter bat at least .325 and slug at least .620 in the same season. Excluding three instances in the truncated 2020 season, it had happened just five times dating back to 2011: 2013 AL MVP Miguel Cabrera, 2015 NL MVP Bryce Harper, 2018 AL MVP Mookie Betts, 2018 J.D. Martinez (fourth in AL MVP vote) and 2019 Christian Yelich (second in NL MVP vote). If Seager hadn't missed 43 games, he would've given Shohei Ohtani a real run for his money for AL MVP.

4. Gerrit Cole, RHP, New York Yankees

15-4, 209.0 IP, 2.63 ERA, 3.16 FIP, 0.98 WHIP, 9.6 K/9

Lost a bit in New York's disappointing season, Cole had one of the most impressive years of his career and should be getting the Cy Young Award that has eluded his grasp in recent years. He was one of 21 hurlers to log more than 184 innings pitched this season, but the only one to do so with a sub-3.00 ERA or a sub-1.00 WHIP, let alone both. He also tossed two complete-game shutouts, which is basically voodoo in modern baseball.

3. Mookie Betts, 2B/OF, Los Angeles Dodgers

.307/.408/.579, 39 HR, 126 R, 107 RBI, 14 SB, 167 wRC+

Betts falls just a bit shy of No. 1, but he does take the crown for most dominant month of the 2023 campaign, batting .455/.516/.839 with 11 home runs in August while the Dodgers completely ran away with the NL West title. And it sure was tempting to put him in the top spot on account of his defensive impact, as he was named a Gold Glove finalist both in right field and for the utilityman spot. (This didn't factor into the rankings, but it is still stunning that he went 0-for-11 in the NLDS against Arizona.)

2. Shohei Ohtani, RHP/DH, Los Angeles Angels

.304/.412/.654, 44 HR, 102 R, 95 RBI, 20 SB, 180 wRC+

10-5, 132.0 IP, 3.14 ERA, 4.00 FIP, 1.06 WHIP, 11.4 K/9

If Ohtani had been able to stay healthy and make it through the full season, there's really no question that he'd be No. 1 on this list. As is, he was effectively a combination of Clayton Kershaw on the mound and Yordan Alvarez at the dish, plus 20 stolen bases. Over the past three seasons, we've just about run out of ways to put into words how valuable Ohtani is, but that pretty well sums it up.

1. Ronald Acuña Jr., OF, Atlanta Braves

.337/.416/.596, 41 HR, 149 R, 106 RBI, 73 SB, 170 wRC+