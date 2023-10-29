Rangers' Jordan Montgomery Disappoints Fans in Game 2 WS Loss to Ketel Marte, D-Backs

Jamie Squire/Getty Images

The 2023 World Series is knotted following the Arizona Diamondbacks' 9-1 victory over the Texas Rangers in Game 2 on Saturday night at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas.

Rangers starter Jordan Montgomery was shelled for four runs on nine hits in six innings before being pulled in favor of Andrew Heaney. He also became the first pitcher in the World Series to toss six-plus innings with no strikeouts since Jimmy Key in 1996.

While Montgomery struggled, the Rangers offense also couldn't get anything going against Diamondbacks starter Merrill Kelly, who finished with one earned run on three hits and nine strikeouts in seven innings.

The Rangers offense also manager just four hits the entire night and catcher Mitch Garver drove in the team's lone run with a home run in the bottom of the fifth inning.

While the offense didn't give the pitching staff much insurance, fans were ultimately left disappointed by the performance of Montgomery:

The Rangers acquired Montgomery and reliever Chris Stratton from the St. Louis Cardinals at the trade deadline in exchange for infield prospect Thomas Saggese, pitching prospect Tekoah Roby and left-handed reliever John King.

Montgomery's performance on Saturday was a disappointment, and if the Rangers lose the World Series, fans will certainly look back on his performance and wonder what could have been if he could've helped Texas jump out to a 2-0 series lead.