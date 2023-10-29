X

MLB

NEWSSCORESTEAMSRUMORSHIGHLIGHTSFANTASYDRAFTBR Sports on Max

    Rangers' Jordan Montgomery Disappoints Fans in Game 2 WS Loss to Ketel Marte, D-Backs

    Erin WalshOctober 29, 2023

    ARLINGTON, TEXAS - OCTOBER 28: Jordan Montgomery #52 of the Texas Rangers pitches in the first inning against the Arizona Diamondbacks during Game Two of the World Series at Globe Life Field on October 28, 2023 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)
    Jamie Squire/Getty Images

    The 2023 World Series is knotted following the Arizona Diamondbacks' 9-1 victory over the Texas Rangers in Game 2 on Saturday night at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas.

    Rangers starter Jordan Montgomery was shelled for four runs on nine hits in six innings before being pulled in favor of Andrew Heaney. He also became the first pitcher in the World Series to toss six-plus innings with no strikeouts since Jimmy Key in 1996.

    While Montgomery struggled, the Rangers offense also couldn't get anything going against Diamondbacks starter Merrill Kelly, who finished with one earned run on three hits and nine strikeouts in seven innings.

    The Rangers offense also manager just four hits the entire night and catcher Mitch Garver drove in the team's lone run with a home run in the bottom of the fifth inning.

    While the offense didn't give the pitching staff much insurance, fans were ultimately left disappointed by the performance of Montgomery:

    Garota de Ipanema @UpCloseNPrivate

    Jordan Montgomery wtf<br><br>Why did HE have to start Game 2 of the World Series?!?🤦<br>(Then again, Eovaldi blew it big time yesterday, so)

    Rangers' Jordan Montgomery Disappoints Fans in Game 2 WS Loss to Ketel Marte, D-Backs
    Video Play Button
    ✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon
    vic 💫🫶 @coachvzc

    How tf you keep Jordan Montgomery in for seven innings after no strikeouts in the first six is beyond me. He almost gave up 8+ runs. Takes him out after he gives up another run like too little too late

    Jonah Bride Enjoyer @Swingingreen279

    OMGODNESS JORDAN MONTGOMERY IS A FRUAD A FRAUD

    OVO KEY ひ @SoupLivingston

    Jordan Montgomery just got no swings and misses man

    Cale Campbell @calecampbell88

    Jordan Montgomery has zero strikeouts wow.

    face palm @ilikecookies4u

    Jordan Montgomery trying to throw strikeouts in the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/WorldSeries?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#WorldSeries</a> <a href="https://t.co/wRgLI6qyBM">pic.twitter.com/wRgLI6qyBM</a>

    A Bloop and a Blast @castlehill814

    Jordan Montgomery had to be a reliever in game 7 of the ALCS. That has clearly hurt him in a limited way as he has only 2 whiffs through 5 IP, all being in the 5th inning. His velocity on his sinker, fastball, and curveball are about 2 MPH slower than usual.<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/WorldSeries?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#WorldSeries</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Rangers?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Rangers</a>

    Sean T. @big_tex06

    Jordan Montgomery just doesn't have it tonight. Looks like we will head back to the desert with a tied series.

    kazzykaan @jimmythetulip24

    Jordan Montgomery 5 innings in has ZERO ks lol. This guy is not him

    The Rangers acquired Montgomery and reliever Chris Stratton from the St. Louis Cardinals at the trade deadline in exchange for infield prospect Thomas Saggese, pitching prospect Tekoah Roby and left-handed reliever John King.

    Montgomery's performance on Saturday was a disappointment, and if the Rangers lose the World Series, fans will certainly look back on his performance and wonder what could have been if he could've helped Texas jump out to a 2-0 series lead.

    Game 3 of the World Series, which is tied 1-1, is set for Monday at Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona.