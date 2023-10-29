Merrill Kelly to the Diamondbacks' Rescue, More Takeaways from World Series Game 2

1 of 6

AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez

They don't call them the "AnswerBacks" for nothing, folks.

The Diamondbacks' 6-5 loss in Game 1 was every kind of bad outcome for them, up to and most obviously including the result. They had an 81 percent chance of winning after Paul Sewald recorded the first out of the ninth inning with a 5-3 lead, but Corey Seager's two-run homer and Adolis García's walk-off shot in the 11th took care of that.

Yet the process, also, was ugly for the Snakes in Game 1. Their hitters struck out 14 times and their pitches issued 10 walks. Neither is what you want to have happen in the World Series.

Despite all this, at no point in Game 2 did the Diamondbacks ever look anything less than totally confident.

Kelly had already gone nine up, nine down through three by the time he was staked to a 2-0 lead in the fourth, and the Rangers never really threatened to make that lead go bye-bye. And in the end, D-backs hitters struck out just twice while their pitchers issued only one walk.