Adolis García Is Officially a Rangers Legend, More Takeaways from World Series Game 1

Carmen Mandato/Getty Images

Nathan Eovaldi established himself as one of the greatest postseason pitchers of his generation without ever starting a game in the World Series.

Turns out, it's harder than it looks.

During a pair of postseason runs with the Boston Red Sox in 2018 and 2021, and the first three rounds of the playoffs this year, he went 8-3 with a 2.87 ERA in 69 innings. That included a 4-0 record and 2.42 ERA in 26 innings over four quality starts this postseason.

He was supposed to be the starting pitcher in Game 4 of the 2018 World Series, but he was instead tasked with working six innings of relief during the 18-inning marathon in Game 3 in one of the gutsiest October performances in recent memory.

He was dealing early, going 1-2-3 in the first inning before striking out the side in the second inning.

However, the D-backs tagged him for three runs in the third inning behind a two-run triple from Corbin Carroll. He ended up allowing six hits and five earned runs in 4.2 innings before turning things over to the bullpen.