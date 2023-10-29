College Football 2023: B/R's Top 25 Rankings After Week 9

1 of 4

Justin Casterline/Getty Images

Head coach Jeff Brohm is having one heck of a great first season coaching at his alma mater this year. Louisville is 7-1 after a 23-0 victory over No. 20 Duke on Saturday.

Louisville's defense won the day. The unit shut out a Blue Devils offense that came into the day averaging 29.6 points per game. It also held Duke to just 2-of-12 on third down and 51 yards rushing.

Cardinal running back Jawhar Jordan finished with 163 yards and two touchdowns. Louisville kicker Brock Travelstead was a perfect three-of-three on field goals, including a 47-yarder in the second quarter.

It was an impressive victory over a solid Duke team, but more importantly, the win puts Louisville, which has just one loss to Pitt on the season, second in the ACC standings. It's quite the accomplishment for the Cardinals, who were projected at ACC media days to finish eighth in the conference.

If the season ended today, the Cardinals would play undefeated Florida State in the ACC Championship Game. Remember—the ACC did away with divisions this year, so the two teams with the highest conference winning percentage will play in Charlotte, North Carolina in December.

But in order to have a chance to challenge the Noles, Louisville has two huge games coming up that it needs to win. Next week, Virginia Tech faces Louisville. The Hokies are 4-4 on the season and have won two straight over Wake Forest and Syracuse. Virginia Tech also beat Pitt earlier this season.

Louisville then gets Virginia at home, and the Cavaliers have looked solid on the road in recent weeks. The Cavaliers pulled off a massive upset over previously undefeated North Carolina last week and lost in overtime 29-26 at Miami earlier on Saturday. Louisville's final ACC opponent is Miami on the road.