NFL Trade Rumors: Commanders' Jacoby Brissett Drawing Interest from Teams at Deadline

As the Washington Commanders continue to roll with Sam Howell as their starting quarterback, Jacoby Brissett could be an attractive trade candidate leading up to Tuesday's deadline.

Per ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, opposing teams have made inquires to the Commanders about a potential trade for Brissett.

It's a bit of a surprise the Commanders have been so loyal to Howell through the first seven weeks of the season.

A fifth-round draft pick in 2022, Howell was the favorite for the starting job coming into this season. Head coach Ron Rivera officially named him the starter on Aug. 18, three days before the team's second preseason game against the Baltimore Ravens.

Howell has struggled mightily thus far. He's had a few nice moments within games and is completing 65.2 percent of his attempts for 1,749 yards and nine touchdowns, but his seven interceptions are tied for the second-most in the NFL.

In addition to his turnover problems, Howell is on pace to shatter the league's all-time record for most times sacked in a single season. He's already been taken down 40 times in seven games.

Howell has taken every snap at quarterback for the Commanders. Brissett signed a one-year, $8 million deal with the team in free agency.

Based on how he played with the Cleveland Browns last season, an argument could be made that Brissett deserved to be a starting quarterback in 2023. He threw for 2,608 yards, 12 touchdowns, completed 64.1 percent of his attempts and ran for 238 yards in 11 starts while Deshaun Watson was serving a suspension.

Brissett ranked sixth among all quarterbacks in opponent-adjusted DVOA and defense-adjusted yards above replacement during his stint as Cleveland's starter. The offense as a whole was sixth in EPA per play and 12th in success rate.

The Commanders are on the fringes of playoff contention right now with a 3-4 record. They are 10th overall in the NFC after tiebreakers, but they are only one game behind the Seattle Seahawks and Dallas Cowboys (4-2) in the final two wild card spots.