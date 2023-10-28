Amanda Serrano Talks Historic Fight vs. Danila Ramos After Unanimous Decision Victory

Alex Menendez/Getty Images

The first women's unified championship fight to be contested over 12 three-minute rounds turned into a one-sided affair with Amanda Serrano defeating Danila Ramos by unanimous decision to retain the IBF, WBO and WBA featherweight titles.

This fight gained notoriety when it was announced it would consist of 12 rounds and three minutes per round.

Per the official rules from the Association of Boxing Commissions and Combat Sports, women's championship fights are to be no more than 10 rounds and two minutes per round.

Despite the additional rounds and time per round, Serrano said after her victory she "really couldn't feel the difference" from what had been the standard rules:

"In the sixth round, I was like, is it really three minutes or did they go back to two minutes? I felt good. I was in really good shape. I trained really hard for this fight knowing I had to go out there and prove to everybody, prove people right or prove people wrong, that women can do whatever they put their minds to."

This was the first women's title fight in 16 years to compete under the same rules as their male counterparts.

Layla McCarter had two fights in 2007 against Donna Biggers and Melissa Hernandez that were scheduled to go 12 rounds. McCarter won both bouts via stoppage before the championship rounds.

In the lead up to Friday's bout between Serrano and Ramos, more than two dozen female fighters issued a statement calling for the option to have championship matches contested over 12 rounds and three minutes per round.

Serrano, Ramos, undisputed junior welterweight champion Chantelle Cameron, WBA and WBC strawweight champion Seniesa Estrada, IBF welterweight champion Natasha Jonas, Mikaela Mayer, Laila Ali and Ramla Ali were among those in support of the statement.

It wasn't like there was any noticeable difference in performance for Serrano or Ramos because of the extra time they were in the ring.

Serrano won all 12 rounds on the judges scorecards (120-108), but that was more about the difference in skill between her and Ramos. She connected on 30.6 percent of her 1,103 punches thrown in the fight. Ramos landed 120 of the 846 punches she threw against the champion.

The Real Deal is arguably the best pound-for-pound boxer in the world. She was a heavy favorite coming into the match against Ramos, who had a 12-2 record coming into her title fight.

