Rangers' Adolis García, Corey Seager Amaze MLB Fans After G1 Comeback Win vs. D-Backs

Rangers' Adolis García, Corey Seager Amaze MLB Fans After G1 Comeback Win vs. D-BacksOctober 28, 2023
Adolis García added another chapter to his legendary postseason with a game-winning solo home run in the bottom of the 11th inning to give the Texas Rangers a 6-5 win over the Arizona Diamondbacks in Game 1 of the World Series on Friday evening.
García entered the World Series red hot after amassing five home runs, 15 RBI and seven runs alongside a 1.293 OPS to earn American League Championship Series MVP honors against the Houston Astros. He has now hit homers (six total) in five straight contests dating back to Game 4 of the ALCS, and he's hit eight homers over this postseason.
On Friday, García went 3-for-4 with the aforementioned homer and a first inning RBI single that put Texas up 2-0.
MLB @MLB
Adolis García's 21st RBI of the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Postseason?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Postseason</a> ties an all-time record!<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/WorldSeries?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#WorldSeries</a> <a href="https://t.co/3stIzQMhdh">pic.twitter.com/3stIzQMhdh</a>
García now holds the all-time single-season postseason record with 22 RBI.
Texas shortstop Corey Seager set the table for García's heroics by smashing a two-run homer in the bottom of the ninth inning to tie the game at five.
Seager has been amazing in the playoffs as well after a tremendous regular season, hitting four homers with eight RBI and a 1.157 OPS thus far.
His no-doubt home run single-handedly changed the narrative after the Diamondbacks jumped on Rangers starting pitcher Nathan Eovaldi for five runs, including a Corbin Carroll two-RBI triple and a Tommy Pham solo home run.
But García and Seager stole the show late, and fans and analysts were in awe for their heroics.
Jared Sandler @JaredSandler
Adolis Garcia, a former Cardinal traded to the Rangers for cash considerations, broke David Freese's record for most RBI in a single postseason exactly 12 years to the day he set that very record against the Rangers. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/GoAndTakeIt?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#GoAndTakeIt</a>
Abby Jones @_abigaiiiil
Waited 175 games to see Corey Seager show any emotion. <br><br>Worth it. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/GoAndTakeIt?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#GoAndTakeIt</a> | <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/WorldSeries?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#WorldSeries</a> <a href="https://t.co/ric0ujRZan">pic.twitter.com/ric0ujRZan</a>
Texas will host Arizona for Game 2 on Saturday at 8:03 p.m. ET. Jordan Montgomery will get the ball for Texas, while Merrill Kelly will take the hill for Arizona.