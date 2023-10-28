Rangers' Adolis García, Corey Seager Amaze MLB Fans After G1 Comeback Win vs. D-Backs

AP Photo/Julio Cortez

Adolis García added another chapter to his legendary postseason with a game-winning solo home run in the bottom of the 11th inning to give the Texas Rangers a 6-5 win over the Arizona Diamondbacks in Game 1 of the World Series on Friday evening.

García entered the World Series red hot after amassing five home runs, 15 RBI and seven runs alongside a 1.293 OPS to earn American League Championship Series MVP honors against the Houston Astros. He has now hit homers (six total) in five straight contests dating back to Game 4 of the ALCS, and he's hit eight homers over this postseason.

On Friday, García went 3-for-4 with the aforementioned homer and a first inning RBI single that put Texas up 2-0.

García now holds the all-time single-season postseason record with 22 RBI.

Texas shortstop Corey Seager set the table for García's heroics by smashing a two-run homer in the bottom of the ninth inning to tie the game at five.

Seager has been amazing in the playoffs as well after a tremendous regular season, hitting four homers with eight RBI and a 1.157 OPS thus far.

His no-doubt home run single-handedly changed the narrative after the Diamondbacks jumped on Rangers starting pitcher Nathan Eovaldi for five runs, including a Corbin Carroll two-RBI triple and a Tommy Pham solo home run.

But García and Seager stole the show late, and fans and analysts were in awe for their heroics.