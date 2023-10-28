X

    Rangers' Adolis García, Corey Seager Amaze MLB Fans After G1 Comeback Win vs. D-Backs

    Paul KasabianFeatured Columnist IIOctober 28, 2023

    Texas Rangers' Adolis Garcia celebrates with teammates after hitting a game-winning home run during the 11th inning in Game 1 of the baseball World Series Friday, Oct. 27, 2023, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
    AP Photo/Julio Cortez

    Adolis García added another chapter to his legendary postseason with a game-winning solo home run in the bottom of the 11th inning to give the Texas Rangers a 6-5 win over the Arizona Diamondbacks in Game 1 of the World Series on Friday evening.

    MLB @MLB

    The <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Postseason?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Postseason</a> of Adolis García continues!!! <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Walkoff?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Walkoff</a> <a href="https://t.co/v8rdVWU6WK">pic.twitter.com/v8rdVWU6WK</a>

    García entered the World Series red hot after amassing five home runs, 15 RBI and seven runs alongside a 1.293 OPS to earn American League Championship Series MVP honors against the Houston Astros. He has now hit homers (six total) in five straight contests dating back to Game 4 of the ALCS, and he's hit eight homers over this postseason.

    On Friday, García went 3-for-4 with the aforementioned homer and a first inning RBI single that put Texas up 2-0.

    MLB @MLB

    Adolis García's 21st RBI of the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Postseason?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Postseason</a> ties an all-time record!<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/WorldSeries?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#WorldSeries</a> <a href="https://t.co/3stIzQMhdh">pic.twitter.com/3stIzQMhdh</a>

    García now holds the all-time single-season postseason record with 22 RBI.

    Texas shortstop Corey Seager set the table for García's heroics by smashing a two-run homer in the bottom of the ninth inning to tie the game at five.

    MLB @MLB

    Acting like he's been there before.<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/WorldSeries?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#WorldSeries</a> <a href="https://t.co/NkJTXDcXVQ">pic.twitter.com/NkJTXDcXVQ</a>

    Seager has been amazing in the playoffs as well after a tremendous regular season, hitting four homers with eight RBI and a 1.157 OPS thus far.

    His no-doubt home run single-handedly changed the narrative after the Diamondbacks jumped on Rangers starting pitcher Nathan Eovaldi for five runs, including a Corbin Carroll two-RBI triple and a Tommy Pham solo home run.

    Arizona Diamondbacks @Dbacks

    Didn't take long for the Answerbacks to show up in the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/WorldSeries?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#WorldSeries</a>! <a href="https://t.co/9cAlyD3bfC">pic.twitter.com/9cAlyD3bfC</a>

    Arizona Diamondbacks @Dbacks

    Sup Pham? <a href="https://t.co/ZRHbWtpagK">pic.twitter.com/ZRHbWtpagK</a>

    But García and Seager stole the show late, and fans and analysts were in awe for their heroics.

    Jared Sandler @JaredSandler

    Adolis Garcia, a former Cardinal traded to the Rangers for cash considerations, broke David Freese's record for most RBI in a single postseason exactly 12 years to the day he set that very record against the Rangers. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/GoAndTakeIt?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#GoAndTakeIt</a>

    Jomboy Media @JomboyMedia

    What Adolis is seeing right now <a href="https://t.co/zBn19Djxob">pic.twitter.com/zBn19Djxob</a>

    Writing For the Rangers @WritingRangers

    My first child is going to be named Adolis. It's so official. <a href="https://t.co/LmiFTEgZCe">pic.twitter.com/LmiFTEgZCe</a>

    MLB Clutch Moments And Walk Offs @MLBWalk_Offs

    "Dad what was 2023 Postseason Adolis Garcia like" <a href="https://t.co/CJSfb0sKMy">pic.twitter.com/CJSfb0sKMy</a>

    Jared Carrabis @Jared_Carrabis

    50 years from now, we will be talking about this postseason run that Adolis Garcia is on right now.

    Jared Sandler @JaredSandler

    ADOLIS GARCIA HAS A HOME RUN IN 5 STRAIGHT GAMES<br><br>cc Martin Maldonado

    Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs

    I don't think it's hyperbole to suggest that between Luka's 49 and the absurd shot he made to win the game, and the Seager and Adolis HRs to give the Rangers only their 2nd win when trailing after 8 innings that this was the greatest night in DFW Sports History.

    Evan Grant @Evan_P_Grant

    My God, Adolis García, what have I just witnessed? Wow.

    Brent Rooker @Brent_Rooker12

    When we get fitted for uniforms next spring I'm just gonna tell the tailor to make my jersey fit like Adolis's

    Garrett Perkins @GarrettPerky

    Adolis Garcia this playoff run <a href="https://t.co/VSa0DlCcIC">pic.twitter.com/VSa0DlCcIC</a>

    Jomboy Media @JomboyMedia

    COREY SEAGER IS AN OCTOBER GOD <a href="https://t.co/puPWlLADWv">pic.twitter.com/puPWlLADWv</a>

    Abby Jones @_abigaiiiil

    Waited 175 games to see Corey Seager show any emotion. <br><br>Worth it. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/GoAndTakeIt?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#GoAndTakeIt</a> | <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/WorldSeries?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#WorldSeries</a> <a href="https://t.co/ric0ujRZan">pic.twitter.com/ric0ujRZan</a>

    Shea Serrano @SheaSerrano

    that man said "i'm curious to see how he handles seager here" and then seager immediately hit a monster first-pitch home run lol what

    Noah Camras @noahcamras

    Corey Seager just hit a game-tying home run in the 9th inning of a World Series game. <br><br>Oh my goodness. <br><br>The Dodgers have to feel beyond sick right now.

    Mark Brockett @Tuff_Overlord

    Corey Seager every October... <a href="https://t.co/sPrCrOWLxt">pic.twitter.com/sPrCrOWLxt</a>

    Corey Seager Stan @Rangers29AB

    He's a bad man isn't he? <a href="https://t.co/DUjrJh39zA">pic.twitter.com/DUjrJh39zA</a>

    Rigz @MookieBettsJr

    Adolis Garcia and Corey Seager <a href="https://t.co/2ALVGbfLE0">pic.twitter.com/2ALVGbfLE0</a>

    Texas will host Arizona for Game 2 on Saturday at 8:03 p.m. ET. Jordan Montgomery will get the ball for Texas, while Merrill Kelly will take the hill for Arizona.