Rockets' Dillon Brooks Unimpressed by Victor Wembanyama: He's Tall, That's Really It

Never one who's easily impressed, Dillon Brooks isn't particularly moved by San Antonio Spurs' rookie and generational talent Victor Wembanyama.

And with the Houston Rockets set to take on the Spurs on Friday night, Houston's new $86 million man made sure to throw in some of his signature trash talk and voice his opinion on the NBA's newest unicorn.

"He's tall, that's really it," Brooks said when asked about Wembanyama on Thursday.

The Wembanyama hype train has been steaming along for over a year now as he's been touted as the best talent to enter the NBA since LeBron James. With guard-like skills at 7-foot-4 and an incredible wing span, it's not exactly hard to see why.

So, leave it to someone like Brooks—known for poking bears—to try and calm down the hype surrounding the No. 1 overall pick.

In his NBA debut Wednesday night, Wembanyama was impressive—albeit while getting into some foul trouble. He recorded 15 points, five rebounds, two assists, two steals and a block in a loss to the Dallas Mavericks.

Brooks' tone might be a bit different had the Rockets' landed the No. 1 overall pick instead of the Spurs. Houston and San Antonio finished tied for the worst record in the Western Conference last season.

Houston wound up with the No. 4 overall pick, which it used on Amen Thompson.

And to make matters a little more personal, Wembanyama looked genuinely happy when he saw that he wasn't going to end up with the Rockets in particular, potentially adding a little spice to an in-state rivalry.