Raiders' Hunter Renfrow Says He Can Help 'This Team or Whoever' Amid Trade Rumors

While it appears that superstar Davante Adams will be staying put ahead of Tuesday's NFL trade deadline, there's another Las Vegas Raiders' wideout who could be on the move in Hunter Renfrow.

Renfrow, 27 has seen his role in the Raiders' offense decrease significantly in his second season under coach Josh McDaniels just two years after making his first Pro Bowl appearance.

Whether he ends up being moved or staying in Vegas, Renfrow knows he can make an impact with any team around the league.

"I feel like I can help," Renfrow said, via Vincent Bonsignore of the Las Vegas Review-Journal. "Whether it's this team or whoever it is, I feel like I can help. And I'm excited to do that moving forward."

Renfrow has been the subject of trade rumors for several weeks now as he has had a rough start to the campaign. Through five games he has just eight receptions for 73 yards and no touchdowns.

The former fifth-round pick just hasn't been the same since his injury-plagued season in 2022 when he played in only 10 games—the lowest mark of his career. The year prior to that he was Vegas' best receiving threat, racking up a career-high 103 receptions for 1,038 yards and nine scores.

Following that breakout season he signed a two-year extension that was worth up to $32 million—$21 million fully guaranteed.