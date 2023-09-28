Raiders' Hunter Renfrow Addresses NFL Trade Rumors and Lack of Targets amid 0-3 Start

AP Photo/Jack Dempsey

Hunter Renfrow had a breakout season in 2021, catching 103 passes for 1,038 yards and nine touchdowns. That earned him a Pro Bowl bid and a two-year, $32 million extension.

But injuries limited him to just 10 games last year and he's gotten off to an incredibly slow start in the 2023 campaign, with just three receptions for 40 yards. He's only been targeted three times and has played 44 percent of the team's offensive snaps, per The Athletic's Tashan Reed.

It's all led to trade rumors involving the veteran wideout, though he isn't currently sweating them.

"Those rumors have been going on since last year, right?" he told Reed. "So, I knew this offseason, let's control things you can control, and let's be a great teammate. And if I do that, then the rest will take care of itself. I'll look back at this time and say—whether I was traded or I wasn't—it didn't matter because I was being a great teammate and I was trying to make the most of my opportunity."

The opportunity may not be coming, however, with quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo clearly preferring Davante Adams (25 catches for 322 yards and three scores on 37 targets) and Jakobi Meyers (16 catches for 166 yards and two scores on 22 targets) in the passing game.

To a certain degree, how often Renfrow is targeted is out of his control, something he's accepted.