Bills' Josh Allen Applauded by NFL Fans in Win vs. Baker Mayfield, Buccaneers

Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images

After a couple of recent lackluster performances, Buffalo Bills star quarterback Josh Allen looked like his old self on Thursday Night Football against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Allen threw for 324 yards, two touchdowns and an interception to lead Buffalo to a 24-18 victory. He completed 31 of his 40 passes and added 41 rushing yards and another score on the ground.

There was a scare early in the game when Allen was examined in the blue medical tent for a potential shoulder injury. However, he didn't miss a snap and galvanized the team with his toughness.

Allen spread the ball around pretty evenly, with four players recording at least five catches and at least 60 receiving yards. His touchdown passes went to receiver Gabe Davis and rookie tight end Dalton Kincaid.

Fans on social media were pleased with what they saw from Allen in Thursday's victory:

Entering Thursday's game, Allen had back-to-back games with under 300 passing yards. He let it fly against the Buccaneers and showed why he's one of the elite quarterbacks in the NFL.