Bills' Josh Allen Applauded by NFL Fans in Win vs. Baker Mayfield, Buccaneers

Bills' Josh Allen Applauded by NFL Fans in Win vs. Baker Mayfield, BuccaneersOctober 27, 2023
After a couple of recent lackluster performances, Buffalo Bills star quarterback Josh Allen looked like his old self on Thursday Night Football against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Allen threw for 324 yards, two touchdowns and an interception to lead Buffalo to a 24-18 victory. He completed 31 of his 40 passes and added 41 rushing yards and another score on the ground.
There was a scare early in the game when Allen was examined in the blue medical tent for a potential shoulder injury. However, he didn't miss a snap and galvanized the team with his toughness.
Allen spread the ball around pretty evenly, with four players recording at least five catches and at least 60 receiving yards. His touchdown passes went to receiver Gabe Davis and rookie tight end Dalton Kincaid.
Fans on social media were pleased with what they saw from Allen in Thursday's victory:
Hänsel @UberHansen
*Josh Allen currently has 22 touchdowns.<br><br>No other QB has more than 22.<br>No other QB has 22.<br>No other QB has 21.<br>No other QB has 20.<br>No other QB has 19.<br>No other QB has 18.<br>No other QB has 17.<br>Kirk Cousins has 16. <a href="https://t.co/HytRyW6Ee9">https://t.co/HytRyW6Ee9</a>
Dontay Atkinson @DonAtkinsonNFL
Josh Allen is definitely an elite QB. Does things to win games. Super talented. Great leader. <br><br>He also makes a lot of mistakes. Throws picks, messes up third downs, some weirdo throws, bad decisions at times. He's guided his team to a modest 4-3 record. <br><br>The idea that elite QBs…
Entering Thursday's game, Allen had back-to-back games with under 300 passing yards. He let it fly against the Buccaneers and showed why he's one of the elite quarterbacks in the NFL.
Allen and the Bills will try to keep the momentum going when they return to action on Nov. 5 against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday Night Football.