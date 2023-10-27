X

NFL

    Bills' Josh Allen Applauded by NFL Fans in Win vs. Baker Mayfield, Buccaneers

    Doric SamOctober 27, 2023

    ORCHARD PARK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 26: Josh Allen #17 of the Buffalo Bills carries the ball against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the third quarter of the game at Highmark Stadium on October 26, 2023 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images)
    Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images

    After a couple of recent lackluster performances, Buffalo Bills star quarterback Josh Allen looked like his old self on Thursday Night Football against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

    Allen threw for 324 yards, two touchdowns and an interception to lead Buffalo to a 24-18 victory. He completed 31 of his 40 passes and added 41 rushing yards and another score on the ground.

    There was a scare early in the game when Allen was examined in the blue medical tent for a potential shoulder injury. However, he didn't miss a snap and galvanized the team with his toughness.

    Allen spread the ball around pretty evenly, with four players recording at least five catches and at least 60 receiving yards. His touchdown passes went to receiver Gabe Davis and rookie tight end Dalton Kincaid.

    Fans on social media were pleased with what they saw from Allen in Thursday's victory:

    B/R Gridiron @brgridiron

    Josh Allen has been running all over the Bucs tonight 🌬️<br><br>(via <a href="https://twitter.com/NFL?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@NFL</a>)<a href="https://t.co/eZZUfF6rNT">pic.twitter.com/eZZUfF6rNT</a>

    Hänsel @UberHansen

    *Josh Allen currently has 22 touchdowns.<br><br>No other QB has more than 22.<br>No other QB has 22.<br>No other QB has 21.<br>No other QB has 20.<br>No other QB has 19.<br>No other QB has 18.<br>No other QB has 17.<br>Kirk Cousins has 16. <a href="https://t.co/HytRyW6Ee9">https://t.co/HytRyW6Ee9</a>

    Andrew Siciliano @AndrewSiciliano

    Josh Allen has a hand cannon.

    NFL on CBS 🏈 @NFLonCBS

    Josh Allen loves Thursdays. <a href="https://t.co/qqOQEN35ZA">pic.twitter.com/qqOQEN35ZA</a>

    7️⃣1️⃣6️⃣ TJ @TJDMCR

    "Purposely stares at the DB" Josh Allen is the one that can not be stopped. <a href="https://t.co/jAJmX8pEy1">pic.twitter.com/jAJmX8pEy1</a>

    NFL on CBS 🏈 @NFLonCBS

    Most Rushing TD by a QB in NFL History<br><br>Cam Newton - 75<br>JOSH ALLEN - 43<br>Steve Young - 43 <a href="https://t.co/TxeDhq6rtZ">pic.twitter.com/TxeDhq6rtZ</a>

    Dontay Atkinson @DonAtkinsonNFL

    Josh Allen is definitely an elite QB. Does things to win games. Super talented. Great leader. <br><br>He also makes a lot of mistakes. Throws picks, messes up third downs, some weirdo throws, bad decisions at times. He's guided his team to a modest 4-3 record. <br><br>The idea that elite QBs…

    ESPN Fantasy Sports @ESPNFantasy

    Josh Allen fantasy managers right now 🏃‍♂️ <a href="https://t.co/kCvBWBsXek">pic.twitter.com/kCvBWBsXek</a>

    Buffalo Bills PR @BuffaloBillsPR

    Josh Allen's last touchdown throw marked his 199th career offensive touchdown, tying him with Dan Marino for the second-most all-time in a player's first six seasons.

    NFL Rumors @nflrums

    Buffalo Bills Josh Allen had his 199th career TD tonight.<br><br>He is the 2nd fastest to that total behind Miami Dolphins Dan Marino. <a href="https://t.co/EUFocIcBMO">pic.twitter.com/EUFocIcBMO</a>

    7️⃣1️⃣6️⃣ TJ @TJDMCR

    320 yards and 3td after 3 quarters for Josh Allen.

    Bills Mafia Rochester @BillsMafiaRoc

    Turns out that Josh Allen guy is still really really good. Whoulda thunk it? Lol

    StatMuse @statmuse

    Josh Allen tonight:<br><br>31/40<br>324 YDS<br>3 TOT TD<br><br>Only Cam Newton and Aaron Rodgers have more games with 2+ PASS TD and 1+ RUSH TD. <a href="https://t.co/x8Mzt0icKK">https://t.co/x8Mzt0icKK</a>

    Entering Thursday's game, Allen had back-to-back games with under 300 passing yards. He let it fly against the Buccaneers and showed why he's one of the elite quarterbacks in the NFL.

    Allen and the Bills will try to keep the momentum going when they return to action on Nov. 5 against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday Night Football.