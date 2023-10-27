Ranking Every NHL Heritage Classic Jersey Ever

7 of 13

At first blush, it was easy to have strongly negative feelings about this 1952 Edmonton Mercurys-inspired look from the Oilers. But after soaking it in and seeing players actually modeling it, it grew on us a lot.

This is a really different and interesting style while also being very much all about the Oilers.

The classic blue-and-orange mix will forever be attached to the team, but it's the crest that really makes this jersey jump out.

The oil drop with the player's number in the middle and the ribbon underneath it with the team's name proudly emblazoned on it make it look extremely vintage, like something you'd see on a jersey from the 1910s or 20s. It's old-timey, but it's a new version of nostalgic.

If there's something to nitpick about this jersey it's the squared-off shoulder yokes that make it look like someone put a table runner over the shoulders of each player. Squaring it off makes it look a little awkward, but perhaps seeing in the flow of the game will help make it make sense and look good.