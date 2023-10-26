Ohio State's TreVeyon Henderson Will Return from Injury vs. Wisconsin, Ryan Day Says

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Ohio State running back TreVeyon Henderson is expected to play against Wisconsin on Saturday after missing three games due to an undisclosed injury, according to coach Ryan Day.

Day previously said he expected Henderson to play October 14 against Purdue, but Henderson sat out of the contest after participating in initial warmups.

Henderson last played September 23 against Notre Dame, during which he recorded a 61-yard touchdown in the 17-14 win. The Buckeyes have since struggled to run the ball as injuries to Miyan Williams and Chip Trayanum have tested the team's running back depth.

Day also said he was "hopeful" for Henderson's return before Ohio State's clash with Penn State last Saturday.

Although Henderson was ruled out prior to the Penn State game, he was upgraded to questionable and joined warmups before eventually sitting out of the 20-12 win.

Ohio State will hope Day's assessment of Henderson's readiness is accurate this weekend. The Buckeyes rushed for fewer than 2.0 yards per attempt against Maryland and Penn State without Henderson, according to CBS Sports' Shehan Jeyarajah.

The No. 3 Buckeyes are a perfect 7-0 on the season. Those seven wins have included victories over top-10 teams in Penn State and Notre Dame.

Ohio State also ranks 99th in the FBS with 127.0 rushing yards per game. The longest rush recorded by a Buckeyes ball-carrier during last Saturday's victory was a 12-yard rush by Williams.

"We didn't run the ball well enough, we didn't get enough explosive plays," Day said after the Penn State game. "We certainly could use Tre in the backfield, but we had enough to win."

This is the second consecutive season Henderson has been limited by injury since his 1,248-yard rookie campaign in 2021.