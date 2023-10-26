Max Holloway Eyes Justin Gaethje UFC BMF Title Fight: 'How About One for the Fans?'

Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

Justin Gaethje has made it no secret that he wants a shot at Islam Makhachev's UFC lightweight title, but the current BMF championship holder may have another fight in waiting if that wish doesn't come to fruition.

Former UFC featherweight champion Max Holloway apparently wants a shot at Gaethje's BMF belt, based on remarks made on X, formerly known as Twitter, on Thursday.

That comment came after Gaethje told ESPN's Marc Raimondi he will wait as long as he needs to fight Makhachev for the UFC lightweight belt.

"Who do I fight?" Gaethje said. "There's no one. I did what I had to do. ... I don't know what else I need to do."

Gaethje is currently UFC's No. 2 ranked lightweight contender behind Charlies Oliveira, who was supposed to fight Makhachev at UFC 294 last Saturday before an injury suffered during training forced him to withdraw.

Makhachev instead fought current featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski and won via first-round knockout.

The issue Gaethje faces is that UFC president Dana White already stated that Oliveira is next in line for a title bid.

"You gotta give (the next title shot) to Oliveira," White said at the UFC 294 postfight presser, per MMA Fighting. "Oliveira was ready to go; unfortunately, got cut ... I think you give it to Oliveira.

"But again, these are all questions that I really can't answer right now. When we get home, we'll figure this stuff out and see what's next for everybody."

And Oliveira, for his part, wants that chance as well.

"Whoever the UFC says he's going to fight, they're going to fight," Oliveira said via a translator (h/t Alexander K. Lee of MMA Fighting). "Everybody knows I'm next. First in the rankings, coming off of a great win, and ready to fight like I was before. I was ready for that fight until [the cut] happened, and I'm next in line."

Gaethje obviously disagrees, but he also has no problem waiting a full year to get a title shot.

"If they want to put Oliveira in there, then I fight him in September [or next October]," Gaethje told Raimondi. "I have no issues waiting. Again, as I get older I get to understand from now until the time I'm gonna fight him I'm gonna be building strength, I'm gonna be working on my cardio, I'm gonna be refining my skills. So, I'll take as much time as they give me and I'll be that much more ready."

That length of time could hypothetically open Gaethje up for a BMF title defense against Holloway, who is coming off two straight wins after dropping the featherweight belt to Volkanovski. Gaethje also has two consecutive wins under his belt after losing to Oliveira for a chance at the lightweight crown.