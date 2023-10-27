Buying or Selling Early season NBA Rumors and Buzz

3 of 5

Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

The Golden State Warriors have a decent idea of what their future holds. Stephen Curry is signed through the 2025-26 season, while Draymond Green and Andrew Wiggins are both under contract for at least that long (each has a player option for 2026-27).

The biggest unknown, though, is Klay Thompson. The 33-year-old sharpshooter—who lost (at least) a step on defense after tearing his ACL, then Achilles in consecutive years—is owed $43.2 million for this season and nothing beyond it. A contract extension is possible, but things aren't trending that direction.

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium, "From what I'm told, there's a significant gap in years and money. The negotiations right now, from what I'm told, they're at a dead point. Thompson wants much more than what the Warriors are offering overall in both years and salary. ... As of right now, all signs point to Klay Thompson going into free agency in the summer."

Thompson, it seems, may want to be compensated for what he's done in the past and his unshaken belief he can still be that player. The Warriors, surely mindful of the penalties of spending large under this collective bargaining agreement, may understandably have some questions as to how he'll play as he gets deeper into his 30s.