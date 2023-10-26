Kings' De'Aaron Fox Becomes 1st NBA Player to Agree to Contract With Curry Brand

Noah Graham/NBAE via Getty Images

Stephen Curry's signature line with Under Armour, Curry Brand, has landed its first NBA player.

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium, Sacramento Kings All-Star point guard De'Aaron Fox is reportedly "finalizing an endorsement deal" with Curry Brand.

Fox, 25, has emerged as one of the NBA's most electrifying stars in recent seasons, earning his first All-Star bid last season after averaging 25 points and 6.1 assists per game while shooting 51.2 percent from the field and 32.4 percent from three.

More importantly, he led the Kings to the postseason for the first time in his career—and the first time for the organization since all the way back in the 2005-06 season—though the team fell in seven games to Curry's Warriors in the first round.

Curry and Under Armour, meanwhile, agreed to a new long-term agreement in March, one expected to keep him with the company well past his playing days. It also installed him as the president of Curry Brand.

"If the past 10 years have shown me anything, it's that Under Armour and I can build great things together," Curry said at the time. "In 2013, we bet on each other, and I'm all in on taking this next step together."

The 35-year-old, a future Hall of Famer, has released 10 signature shoes with Under Armour. They launched Curry Brand together in 2020.

A number of high-profile moves have disrupted the shoe game in recent weeks. Reebok hired Shaquille O'Neal as president of basketball and Allen Iverson as vice president of basketball, giving the company a pair of high-profile Hall of Famers to aid its effort in taking a bite out of Nike and Jordan Brand's market dominance.