Shaquille O'Neal Named President, Allen Iverson Named VP of Reebok Basketball

Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images

Reebok is reestablishing its brand in the world of basketball, and they've hired Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Famer Shaquille O'Neal to head their efforts.

O'Neal has been named the company's first president of basketball, it announced Thursday, per Simrin Singh of CBS News. Fellow Hall of Famer Allen Iverson was also hired as the brand's vice president of basketball.

"We are thrilled to be expanding upon our partnership with Shaquille with this historic appointment," Reebok CEO Todd Krinsky said. "With the combination of his deep-rooted history with Reebok and reigning influence he's made on the game, there is no one better than this guy to take the helm and lead our brand back to reclaiming its rightful place and dominance in basketball."

O'Neal, who had long been a Reebok partner, will lead the company's basketball strategy, which includes building partnerships with athletes and teams to expand the brand. Iverson will "drive player recruitment, grassroots and community-based initiatives, and athlete activations like the Iverson Classic."

O'Neal spent 19 seasons in the NBA, primarily with the Los Angeles Lakers. He was a four-time NBA champion, two-time scoring champion, 15-time All-Star, 14-time All-NBA selection, three-time All-Defensive selection, the 1999-2000 MVP and three-time Finals MVP, among other accolades.

Iverson, meanwhile, spent 14 seasons in the NBA, primarily with the Philadelphia 76ers. He was an 11-time All-Star, four-time scoring champion, seven-time All-NBA selection, the 2000-01 MVP and a two-time All-Star MVP, among other achievements.