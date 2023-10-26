Rams HC Sean McVay Announces Birth of 1st Son Jordan

Harry How/Getty Images

Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay is now a father, as he announced the birth of his son Jordan John McVay on Wednesday:

Per ESPN's Sarah Barshop, McVay said Jordan and his wife Veronika are doing well.

"Everybody kind of tells you what to expect, and it couldn't even be as good as everybody says," McVay said. "And they certainly talked about what a special moment it was. Just amazing how well my wife handled it and what a stud she was throughout that whole process, and even yesterday. The people were amazing in terms of the nurses and the doctors, and their help. So he's here, he's healthy, he's feeling good. And what a blessing it is."

McVay explained that Jordan's middle name, John, is after his late grandfather, former San Francisco 49ers executive John McVay. He added that Jordan's original due date was Oct. 31, the same date his grandfather died last year.

"And if you don't believe in a higher power, there's certain things that occur that, man, you just realize there's something special going on," McVay said. "I come from a family of faith, I'm a man of faith. The influence that you guys know my grandfather had on me -- but also our family, he had a special relationship with Veronika as well -- and so thought that was only appropriate to be able to name him, have his middle name after my grandfather. His legacy he lives on and I know he's looking down, smiling with what occurred yesterday."

McVay, who is preparing to lead the Rams against the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday, said he hasn't gotten any sleep since Jordan was born. However, he said, "It's a good adrenaline."

"But at some point it's going to hit me," he continued. "And I'd like to think I can push through but I don't have the stamina that I used to."