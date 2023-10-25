5-Star WR Ryan Wingo Commits to Texas over Georgia, Missouri, More

John Rivera/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The future of the Texas Longhorns football program looks incredibly bright.

Five-star wide receiver Ryan Wingo announced his commitment to the Longhorns on Wednesday, per Hayes Fawcett of On3. He chose Texas over Georgia, Missouri, Texas A&M, Tennessee and Miami.

"My relationship with the coaches is great," Wingo said. "Knowing that I will be comfortable with the coaches is also a big thing. I think I'm closest with coach Jackson. They plan on utilizing me every way they can."

The class of 2024 standout is the No. 24 ranked prospect in the country and the No. 7 ranked wide receiver, per 247Sports' composite rankings. He currently plays for Saint Louis (MO) University High School.

247Sports' national recruiting analyst Allen Trieu wrote of Wingo, who is 6'2", 205 pounds:

"Not the kind of player who has to be put in a box—an offensive threat and scoreboard changer at the next level no matter how he touches the ball. Likely a future high draft choice with his combination of size, verified speed, and versatility that any offense can use. The scary thing is that he is far from his ceiling and will get technically more adept and stronger in college."

Wingo is the third five-star prospect in the class of 2024 to commit to Texas, joining linebacker Colin Simmons and offensive tackle Brandon Baker. The Longhorns boast the No. 13 ranked recruiting class in 2024, per 247Sports.

Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian continues to pull in the big fish in recruitment.

In the class of 2023, he landed five-stars in quarterback Arch Manning, linebacker Anthony Hill Jr. and running back CJ Baxter for the No. 3 ranked recruiting class in the country. Texas had the No. 5 ranked recruiting class in 2022 with five-stars in offensive tackle DJ Campbell and Kelvin Banks Jr.