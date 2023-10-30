The 10 Greatest MLB World Series Games in the Last 10 Years

11 of 11

Final Score: Chicago Cubs 8, Cleveland 7 in 10 innings

There have only ever been four World Series Game 7s that have gone into extra innings, and only one of those saw a team win its first championship in 108 years.

Game 7 of the 2016 World Series deserves to be on this list just on that account, but let's back up and remember that the Cubs were on the butt end of the game's biggest moment.

Heck, the two-run homer that Rajai Davis hit off Aroldis Chapman in the bottom of the eighth wasn't merely the biggest play of the game. By championship win probability added, it's the fourth-most impactful hit in baseball history.

Far from a death blow, however, the Cubs overcame both Davis' home run and a rain delay to take the lead back with a pair of runs in the 10th. Ben Zobrist's RBI double probably clinched him the World Series MVP, but it was Miguel Montero's RBI single that proved to be the difference after, who else, Davis drove in another run in the bottom half of the inning.