Giannis: 'I Didn't Have a Strategy' When Discussing Bucks Future Before Lillard Trade

John Fisher/Getty Images

Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo didn't have a firm blueprint behind the cryptic comments he made about his long-term future with the team.

The two-time MVP told The Athletic's Sam Amick he wasn't looking for the front office to do something specific, such as acquiring Damian Lillard from the Portland Trail Blazers.

"No. Zero. None of those things," he said. "It was organic. I didn't have a strategy. Nothing. (That message) is something that I always— every year —say. I can go back and find five articles of me saying this since I was 22 years old, you know?"

Bucks general manager Jon Horst stated the obvious, though, when he told Amick the front office did feel an added level of urgency—albeit a minimal one—to act this summer.

"I think it's probably too dismissive to say that (Antetokounmpo's comments) didn't factor in at all," Horst said. "That's probably not honest and sincere, because I care about everything that our players say and I try to assess it and evaluate it and understand it. But (the part it played) is just a little bit above 'not at all.' It's not much above 'Not at all.' And the reason is that it's not new.

"It's nothing that he hasn't said to me privately, that he hasn't said publicly (before). It's nothing different than how I believe and feel and operate, obviously, considering the things that we've done."

To that point, it's not as though Antetokounmpo needed to exert any additional pressure on Milwaukee to compel the franchise to act.

Getting knocked out in the first round of the 2023 NBA playoffs was a sobering outcome. You suddenly realized the Bucks were leaning on an aging core, one that would be difficult to augment thanks to a more restrictive collective bargaining agreement.

Meanwhile, you have Antetokounmpo's free agency in 2025 looming in the background.

As much as one didn't want to be a prisoner moment with a team that had the league's best record (58-24), it did feel as though Milwaukee needed to shake things up personnel-wise to avoid another postseason embarrassment. And even if the Lillard trade doesn't put the Bucks over the top, it's another sign of the organization's ambition.