X

NBA

NEWSSCORESTEAMSRUMORSHIGHLIGHTSFANTASYDRAFTBR Sports on Max

    Giannis: 'I Didn't Have a Strategy' When Discussing Bucks Future Before Lillard Trade

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured Columnist IVOctober 23, 2023

    MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN - OCTOBER 20: Giannis Antetokounmpo #34 of the Milwaukee Bucks dribbles up court during the preseason game against the Memphis Grizzlies at Fiserv Forum on October 20, 2023 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by John Fisher/Getty Images)
    John Fisher/Getty Images

    Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo didn't have a firm blueprint behind the cryptic comments he made about his long-term future with the team.

    The two-time MVP told The Athletic's Sam Amick he wasn't looking for the front office to do something specific, such as acquiring Damian Lillard from the Portland Trail Blazers.

    "No. Zero. None of those things," he said. "It was organic. I didn't have a strategy. Nothing. (That message) is something that I always— every year —say. I can go back and find five articles of me saying this since I was 22 years old, you know?"

    Bucks general manager Jon Horst stated the obvious, though, when he told Amick the front office did feel an added level of urgency—albeit a minimal one—to act this summer.

    "I think it's probably too dismissive to say that (Antetokounmpo's comments) didn't factor in at all," Horst said. "That's probably not honest and sincere, because I care about everything that our players say and I try to assess it and evaluate it and understand it. But (the part it played) is just a little bit above 'not at all.' It's not much above 'Not at all.' And the reason is that it's not new.

    "It's nothing that he hasn't said to me privately, that he hasn't said publicly (before). It's nothing different than how I believe and feel and operate, obviously, considering the things that we've done."

    To that point, it's not as though Antetokounmpo needed to exert any additional pressure on Milwaukee to compel the franchise to act.

    Giannis: 'I Didn't Have a Strategy' When Discussing Bucks Future Before Lillard Trade
    Video Play Button
    ✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon

    Getting knocked out in the first round of the 2023 NBA playoffs was a sobering outcome. You suddenly realized the Bucks were leaning on an aging core, one that would be difficult to augment thanks to a more restrictive collective bargaining agreement.

    NBA on TNT @NBAonTNT

    "Michael Jordan played 15 years, won 6 championships. The other 9 years were a failure?"<br><br>-Giannis' passionate response to if he considers the Bucks' season a failure <a href="https://t.co/G5VtwnGXYq">pic.twitter.com/G5VtwnGXYq</a>

    Meanwhile, you have Antetokounmpo's free agency in 2025 looming in the background.

    As much as one didn't want to be a prisoner moment with a team that had the league's best record (58-24), it did feel as though Milwaukee needed to shake things up personnel-wise to avoid another postseason embarrassment. And even if the Lillard trade doesn't put the Bucks over the top, it's another sign of the organization's ambition.

    That alone might be enough to get Giannis to re-sign when the moment arrives.