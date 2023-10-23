2023 MLB Free Agents: Latest Rumors, Predictions Before World Series

1 of 3

Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

Bob Nightengale of USA Today reported that the Dodgers' first priority this offseason is signing Shohei Ohtani.



That can probably be said of numerous contending teams, including both New York squads and the San Diego Padres.



Ohtani would bring more firepower to a Dodgers offense that already has Freddie Freeman and Mookie Betts playing some of the best baseball of their Hall of Fame-worthy careers. Prior to arm surgery that prematurely ended his season, he blasted 44 home runs and accounted for 95 RBIs.



He was an offensive juggernaut for an Angels team that did not have much behind him and never really competed for a pennant this season. Add him to the pieces already in place in Los Angeles and you have a potentially unstoppable force.



Then, when he returns to the mound in 2025, the Dodgers will have another reliable arm to bolster their rotation. Whether they can realistically get over the proverbial hump without shilling out money for a starter this offseason while also attempting to sign Ohtani is the real question.



Regardless, Los Angeles is the one team that the two-way player continues to be linked to and it feels like the best fit for him.

