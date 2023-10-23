Texas' Quinn Ewers Reportedly Expected to 'Miss Some Time' With Shoulder Injury

Tim Warner/Getty Images

The No. 7 Texas Longhorns reportedly will be without arguably their most important offensive player for the foreseeable future.

According to ESPN's Pete Thamel, Texas starting quarterback Quinn Ewers "is expected to miss some time" after an MRI revealed a Grade 2 AC joint sprain in his right throwing shoulder. The injury is not considered season-ending and a timeline for his return could be determined later this week.

Ewers suffered the injury when he took a hit on a scramble in the third quarter of Saturday's 31-24 win over Houston. He exited the game and didn't return, finishing with 211 yards and two touchdowns on 23-of-29 passing. He was seen on the sideline with his arm in a sling during the fourth quarter.

Texas tabbed redshirt freshman Maalik Murphy to replace Ewers, and he helped engineer a six-play, 53-yard touchdown drive to break a 24-24 tie with just over five minutes left in the game.

Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian said after the game that both Murphy and true freshman Arch Manning will get the opportunity to take Ewers' place under center going forward.

"The team has a lot of confidence in Maalik and Arch," Sarkisian said. "We'll devise a plan for whoever that QB is."

Manning has yet to take a snap this season, and there's still a chance he could be redshirted if he appears in four games or less. The highly-touted freshman has a legendary lineage as the nephew of Peyton and Eli Manning and the grandson of Archie Manning. After Ewers' exited Saturday's game, fans online were clamoring for the 18-year-old to see some action.