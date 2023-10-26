Trade Predictions for Every NBA Team This Season

18 of 30

Most of the trade buzz emanating from Minnesota over the last several months has revolved around Karl-Anthony Towns.

If Anthony Edwards is the clear No. 1 on the team, and the Timberwolves have almost $54 million committed to Rudy Gobert and Naz Reid this year, it's hard to justify KAT's $36.0 million salary. That's especially true when you consider the struggles Towns and Gobert had fitting together in the first year of this partnership.

But moving Towns now feels like doubling down on a trade that probably never should've been made.

Towns is still on the right side of 30 (he turns 28 in November) and has averaged 23.0 points and 1.6 threes while shooting 39.5 percent from deep for his career. His shooting should make the fit between him and Gobert at least passable. They just didn't have enough time to jell in 2022-23 due to Towns' calf injury.

If those two can survive the rest of Gobert's contract, Minnesota would emerge with one of the best shooting bigs ever still in his prime, right as Edwards is hitting his.