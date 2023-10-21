AEW Collision, Battle of the Belts VIII Results: Winners, Grades and Highlights

0 of 0

AEW

Welcome to Bleacher Report's live coverage and recap of AEW Collision on October 21.

FTR returned to action this week after Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler lost the tag titles to Big Bill and Ricky Starks a couple of weeks ago, but we also saw the new champions in action when they defended the belts against Wheeler Yuta and Claudio Castagnoli.

We also saw Eddie Kingston battle Jeff Jarrett with the stipulation stating if Double J won, Jay Lethal would get a shot at the ROH world title.

Andrade El Idolo took on Bryan Danielson, and Miro stepped into the ring with the one man who was foolish enough to be seen approaching CJ Perry about her managerial services, Action Andretti.

This week also saw AEW hold the eighth Battle of the Belts special immediately following Collision with the TBS, international and trios titles all on the line.