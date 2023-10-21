Marvin Harrison Jr., Ohio State vs. Olu Fashanu, Penn State Scouted by 20 NFL Teams

Justin Casterline/Getty Images

One of the most star-studded games of the college football season, headlined by Ohio State wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. and Penn State offensive tackle Olu Fashanu, attracted a lot of attention from NFL teams doing scouting work for the 2024 draft.

Per ESPN's Jordan Reid, 20 NFL clubs have at least one representative in Columbus for Saturday's showdown between the Nittany Lions and Buckeyes.

The Big Ten matchup will likely have huge ramifications on the College Football Playoff race. Both teams entered today's game undefeated and ranked in the top 10 of the Associated Press Top 25 poll.

There are no fewer than four potential first-round draft picks on the field in this game.

Per ESPN's Mel Kiper Jr., Harrison is the top prospect on either team at No. 3 overall. Fashanu is the top-ranked offensive tackle and No. 6 overall player in the 2024 draft class.

The other players in the game currently ranked in Kiper's top 25 include Ohio State wide receiver Emeka Egbuka (No. 14) and Penn State cornerback Kalen King (No. 15).

Kiper also has Ohio State's TreVeyon Henderson, Cade Stover, Donovan Jackson, JT Tuimoloau, Tyleik Williams, Tommy Eichenberg, Lathan Ransom and Penn State's Theo Johnson, Adisa Isaac and Chop Robinson ranked among the top-10 prospects at their respective position.

B/R's NFL scouting department has Buckeyes cornerback Denzel Burke ranked as a top-15 prospect, but he's not playing against Penn State due to an apparent lower-body injury suffered in last week's win over Purdue.