Impact Bound for Glory 2023 Results: Winners, Live Grades, Reaction and HighlightsOctober 21, 2023
Impact Bound for Glory 2023 Results: Winners, Live Grades, Reaction and Highlights
0 of 1
Credit: Impact Wrestling
Impact Wrestling celebrated its biggest night of the year Saturday in Chicago with Bound For Glory, its marquee event, headlined by a double main event.
First, Mickie James challenged Trinity for the Knockouts Championship in a match between two of the most decorated and celebrated women in modern pro wrestling history.
Then, in the night's main event, Alex Shelley defended the Impact World Championship against the man who never lost it, "The Walking Weapon" Josh Alexander.
Who emerged from those two matches as champion, what else went down on the company's grandest stage, and how did it all grade out?
Find out with this recap of the October 21 pay-per-view event.
Match Card
1 of 1
- Impact Wrestling World Championship Match: Alex Shelley (c) vs. Josh Alexander
- Knockouts World Championship Match: Trinity (c) vs. Mickie James
- Will Ospreay vs. "Speedball" Mike Bailey
- X-Division Championship Match: Chris Sabin (c) vs. Kenta
- Monster's Ball: PCO vs. Rhino vs. Steve Maclin vs. Moose
- Impact World Tag Team Championship Match: ABC (Ace Austin and Chris Bey) vs. The Rascalz (Trey Miguel and Zachary Wentz) (c)
- Knockouts Tag Team Championship Match: MK Ultra (Masha Slamovich and Killey Kelly) (c) vs. Deonna Purrazzo and Tasha Steelz
- Call Your Shot Gauntlet Match
Announced in advance for Saturday's card were:
X