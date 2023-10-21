Impact Bound for Glory 2023 Results: Winners, Live Grades, Reaction and Highlights

0 of 1

Credit: Impact Wrestling

Impact Wrestling celebrated its biggest night of the year Saturday in Chicago with Bound For Glory, its marquee event, headlined by a double main event.

First, Mickie James challenged Trinity for the Knockouts Championship in a match between two of the most decorated and celebrated women in modern pro wrestling history.

Then, in the night's main event, Alex Shelley defended the Impact World Championship against the man who never lost it, "The Walking Weapon" Josh Alexander.

Who emerged from those two matches as champion, what else went down on the company's grandest stage, and how did it all grade out?