MLB Playoff Picture 2023: Hot Takes and Top Storylines for Sunday's Schedule

Daniel Shirey/MLB Photos via Getty Images

There will be no player on the field more important Sunday than Framber Valdez when Houston looks to finish out the Texas Rangers and cash their ticket to a second, consecutive World Series.

The pitcher so responsible for the Astros' run through last postseason, where he compiled a 1.44 ERA and allowed just six runs in his starts, has been a liability to Houston's attempts to defend its MLB title.

Valdez has an astonishingly bad ERA of 11.57, a 2.57 WHIP, and has given up 10 runs on 14 hits. He has been looked like anything but the ace of the defending world champs, but will ironically enough have the opportunity to pitch them into the Fall Classic Sunday evening in Houston.

It will not be easy.

The Rangers are still the best offense in baseball and both Marcus Semien and Leody Tavares are hitting .333 against Valdez. If he struggles with command and location, either of those two hitters is able to deliver an extra-base hit.

Valdez is the most important player in Sunday's game because one of two things will happen, with both affecting the course of this ALCS.