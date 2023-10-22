MLB Playoff Picture 2023: Hot Takes and Top Storylines for Sunday's ScheduleOctober 22, 2023
MLB Playoff Picture 2023: Hot Takes and Top Storylines for Sunday's Schedule
The Houston Astros are one game away from returning to the World Series and upsetting a lot of fans outside of that city, thanks to a 3-2 ALCS lead over the Texas Rangers.
A lead that was established via a three-run homer from Jose Altuve in the top of the ninth inning of Friday's Game 5.
Altuve has been a game-changer for Houston for many years, but never more so when the air turns brisk and the leaves change color, thanks to a penchant for the big moment.
He is at the center of one of the storylines to watch Sunday in Game 6 while his teammate, Framber Valdez, is another player to keep an eye on as Houston attempts to solidify its legacy.
Framber Valdez Is the Most Important Player Sunday's Game
There will be no player on the field more important Sunday than Framber Valdez when Houston looks to finish out the Texas Rangers and cash their ticket to a second, consecutive World Series.
The pitcher so responsible for the Astros' run through last postseason, where he compiled a 1.44 ERA and allowed just six runs in his starts, has been a liability to Houston's attempts to defend its MLB title.
Valdez has an astonishingly bad ERA of 11.57, a 2.57 WHIP, and has given up 10 runs on 14 hits. He has been looked like anything but the ace of the defending world champs, but will ironically enough have the opportunity to pitch them into the Fall Classic Sunday evening in Houston.
It will not be easy.
The Rangers are still the best offense in baseball and both Marcus Semien and Leody Tavares are hitting .333 against Valdez. If he struggles with command and location, either of those two hitters is able to deliver an extra-base hit.
Valdez is the most important player in Sunday's game because one of two things will happen, with both affecting the course of this ALCS.
Either Valdez rediscovers what made him the best pitcher in the postseason a year ago, even if it is for one game, and propels his Astros to the World Series for the fourth time since 2017 or he plays like like he has been, gives up a bunch of runs, and gives the Rangers life for a Game 7 where anything can happen.
Jose Altuve Is the Best Postseason Hitter of His Generation
Jose Altuve continues to hit his way into the history books, as evidenced by Friday night's three-run homer that put the Astros over the Rangers in the top of the ninth and moved them within a game of another World Series appearance.
Altuve became the first player in MLB history with three go-ahead home runs in the ninth inning. He also moved within three home runs of Manny Ramirez with his 26th postseason blast and now sits atop the rankings with the most home runs in ALCS history with 11.
Controversial? Sure. Disliked? Apparently, based on the reaction he receives from opposing fans.
None of that seems to matter for Altuve, though, who manages to come up with the biggest hits in the most crucial of moments, fueling his team to the modern dynasty it currently enjoys.
Where his bat goes, the Astros go, especially as they advance deeper into the playoffs. With the opportunity to play in consecutive World Series and become the first team since the Yankees of 1998, 99, and 2000 to repeat, the best postseason hitter of his generation will be the tone-setter for Houston in both the rest of the American League series and against either Philadelphia or Arizona in the Fall Classic.